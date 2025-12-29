Kevin Kisner Reveals How PGA Tour Pros Lose More Than Half of Their Career Earnings

Essentials Inside The Story Kisner's Stunning Revelation

How much to Golfers Earn?

The LiV Connection

Kevin Kisner has enjoyed a promising career ever since he received his PGA Tour card in 2011. He has four PGA Tour wins to his name and many other top finishes. That has helped him earn nearly $30 million in his career so far. But Kisner revealed that he actually took home much less.

He joined Josh Baylin on the Market Swings YouTube channel. The host asked him how much money from his PGA Tour earnings he takes home. Kisner told Baylin, “I usually call it about 30%.”

That’s nearly one-third of his career earnings from the PGA Tour. As such, from the $30 million he earned in 339 events, he would have taken home less than $10 million. So where does the rest of the $20 million go? Well, Kisner had an explanation for that.

“8% to a caddie, 3% to a coach, 1% to a putting coach. What’s that up to? 12%. Then you got your ‘state you played in’ taxes. South Carolina 7% taxes, and your federal taxes,” Kisner said, revealing how winnings are distributed.

PGA Tour caddies usually take home about 5-10% of the pro’s earnings. The percentage depends on the level of player they are carrying the bag for. Top players usually pay their caddies more. Every PGA Tour pro also has a different kind of team, which changes the amount they pay them. Some also hire specialized coaches and other training staff.

Moreover, the pros also pay the state taxes for the venue of the event and the income tax for where the funds are deposited. Max Greyserman also talked about how challenging it is to manage the finances after being “double-taxed”. But taking home just 30% still seems surprising.

But this does shed light on the decision LIV Golf pros took when they decided to make the switch. Was it wise for them to move to the Saudi-based promotion?

Does Kevin Kisner’s shocking revelation make LIV Golf pros’ move seem wise?

Back when pros first started to jump ship from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, it seemed like they were doing it for the money. Many claimed that they wanted to play a lighter schedule. But fans still criticized them for being greedy.

However, after what Kevin Kisner has just revealed, Bryson DeChambeau & Co.’s move might be more about saving money than making it.

It’s a common fact that Saudi Arabia doesn’t impose personal income tax. While the LIV Golf players do earn big paychecks, they don’t have to pay back the government for the money they earn.

The most they will have to pay will be the salaries of their caddies and coaches, which won’t rise above 15-20%. That certainly makes a move to LIV Golf seem much wiser.