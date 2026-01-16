brand-logo
Korean PGA Tour Pro Shares Cryptic Injury Update Just as LIV Golf Rumors Settle

Molin Sheth

Jan 16, 2026 | 12:05 PM EST

Imago

Imago

Will he be on the field at the Pete Dye Stadium Course next week? A number of big names are playing The American Express 2026. The field will be packed with stars like Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose, and Rickie Fowler. However, one potential pro who was supposed to make his season debut at La Quinta Country Club might miss the event. SungJae Im just shared a shocking post that might determine the trajectory of his season.

In his latest Instagram story, Im just shared a picture of his wrist in braces. He didn’t include a caption or add any other details. It’s unclear whether the picture is recent or from a few weeks ago.

Imago

This comes as a surprise as Im was doing alright a couple of weeks ago. He was seen practicing at an indoor venue. He had also attended an M.C. the Max concert in Seoul, South Korea, as a part of the 2025-26 M.C the MAX ISU Concert ‘Wintering’ tour on New Year’s Day. On both occasions, Im’s wrist seemed fine.

