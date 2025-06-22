KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Stakes are higher than ever in the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. 2-time major winner, Minjee Lee, is exchanging blows with the world #2, Jeeno Thitikul. The Thailand star was leading the charge for the first 36 holes. But a blunder on the penultimate day saw her drop down to the second spot and give Lee a commanding lead going into Sunday. While the Australian pro will have her eyes on her third major win, Thitikul is still searching for her first. But lifting the big title will not be the only thing on their mind as the tournament also boasts a huge paycheck.

The 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship comes with a huge purse for anyone who has made the cut on the weekend. That means the likes of Lee, Thitikul, and even Hira Naveed, who sits at the bottom of the cutline, have a shot at getting a big payday on Sunday. Let’s see what each of them can earn after the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship concludes on the eve of June 22, 2025.

2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: What will the winner earn?

Back in 2023, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was contested for $9 million. The purse was double what the biggest stars in women’s golf competed for in 2021. The increase in prize money continued into 2024, where the major was played for $10.4 million. And this year, it has increased again as the 2025 KPMG Women’s Championship is being played for $12 million, according to Golf Digest. This is the highest official prize money for the major event since its inception in 2015.

Last year, the winner of the tournament received a $1.56 million paycheck. This year’s champion will bank $1.8 million. Everyone in the top 4 will get over $500,000, with the 5th place narrowly missing out on half a million, just under $12,000. The last-placed golfer who made the cut will also get a $20,959. Here’s the complete prize money distribution table:

Position Prize Money 1 $ 1,800,000 2 $ 1,059,642 3 $ 768,695 4 $ 594,645 5 $ 478,624 6 $ 391,599 7 $ 327,783 8 $ 287,176 9 $ 258,168 10 $ 234,959 11 $ 217,550 12 $ 203,046 13 $ 190,282 14 $ 178,684 15 $ 168,238 16 $ 158,957 17 $ 150,840 18 $ 143,876 19 $ 138,077 20 $ 133,430 21 $ 128,796 22 $ 124,149 23 $ 119,514 24 $ 114,868 25 $ 110,810 26 $ 106,751 27 $ 102,681 28 $ 98,623 29 $ 94,564 30 $ 91,083 31 $ 87,601 32 $ 84,119 33 $ 80,637 34 $ 77,155 35 $ 74,261 36 $ 71,356 37 $ 68,462 38 $ 65,556 39 $ 62,651 40 $ 60,333 41 $ 58,016 42 $ 55,699 43 $ 53,370 44 $ 51,052 45 $ 49,311 46 $ 47,570 47 $ 45,829 48 $ 44,088 49 $ 42,347 50 $ 40,606 51 $ 39,453 52 $ 38,289 53 $ 37,125 54 $ 35,972 55 $ 34,807 56 $ 33,643 57 $ 32,490 58 $ 31,325 59 $ 30,172 60 $ 29,008 61 $ 28,431 62 $ 27,843 63 $ 27,267 64 $ 26,690 65 $ 26,102 66 $ 25,526 67 $ 24,949 68 $ 24,361 69 $ 23,785 70 $ 23,208 71 $ 22,920 72 $ 22,620 73 $ 22,332 74 $ 22,044 75 $ 21,779 76 $ 21,503 77 $ 21,229 78 $20,959

As you can see, all 78 golfers on the field will earn a bit of the huge $12 million pot. This covers the golfers who made the cutline on ties as well.

Having said that, let’s get a review of what has happened in the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship so far.

Toughest challenge of the season

Fields Ranch East has presented a lot of challenges for the LPGA Tour stars in the three rounds so far. After seeing what Oakmont did to the PGA Tour golfers during the 2025 U.S. Open, the PGA Frisco management seems to have also decided to make the course as challenging as possible. After 54 holes, only 2 golfers have been able to score under par. Minjee Lee is sitting at the top of the table with a 6-under par on Saturday evening. She is being chased by Jeeno Thitikul, who scored 4 bogies in the back 9 to end with 2-under par 214.

There is a three-way tie for the third spot that includes the beloved semi-retired golfer, Lexi Thompson. After starting Saturday at 2-under, she scored a triple bogey on the first hole that was enough to push her score to 1-over par at 217. World #1 Nelly Korda is sitting at T6, with only 1 more stroke than Thompson. It won’t come as a surprise if either of them ends up competing for the title towards the end of the tournament. Who do you think will win the $1.8 million paycheck on Sunday?