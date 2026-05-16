Kroger Queen City Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Charley Hull‘s title defence at Maketewah Country Club is not going well at the moment. But other LPGA Tour stars are fighting hard to compete for the 2026 Kroger Queen City Championship. And while they will be keen to get the prestigious trophy on Sunday evening, they will also be eager to cash in on the big paycheck that comes along with it.
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So what are the women in Ohio playing for? Let’s look at the purse for the LPGA Tour event.
Kroger Queen City Championship 2026 prize money
The LPGA Tour event for this week features some of the biggest names in women’s golf. But the prize money for the Kroger Queen City Championship 2026 is quite modest. It’s still the same as the purse for the 2025 edition of the event. According to Yahoo!, the players are competing for a pot of $2 million this year.
Hull took home a handsome $300,000 paycheck last season. This year’s winner is also meant to bank the same amount. If there are no ties, then everyone in the top four will receive over $100,000 of winnings. Even those who finish in 65th place will receive at least $4,647. That said, let’s take a look at the complete breakdown of the entire purse value:
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|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$300,000
|2
|$188,651
|3
|$136,853
|4
|$105,866
|5
|$85,210
|6
|$69,718
|7
|$58,357
|8
|$51,127
|9
|$45,962
|10
|$41,831
|11
|$38,731
|12
|$36,149
|13
|$33,877
|14
|$31,811
|15
|$29,952
|16
|$28,299
|17
|$26,855
|18
|$25,615
|19
|$24,582
|20
|$23,755
|21
|$22,930
|22
|$22,103
|23
|$21,278
|24
|$20,450
|25
|$19,728
|26
|$19,006
|27
|$18,281
|28
|$17,558
|29
|$16,835
|30
|$16,216
|31
|$15,595
|32
|$14,976
|33
|$14,357
|34
|$13,736
|35
|$13,221
|36
|$12,704
|37
|$12,189
|38
|$11,671
|39
|$11,154
|40
|$10,742
|41
|$10,329
|42
|$9,917
|43
|$9,502
|44
|$9,089
|45
|$8,779
|46
|$8,469
|47
|$8,159
|48
|$7,849
|49
|$7,539
|50
|$7,230
|51
|$7,024
|52
|$6,817
|53
|$6,609
|54
|$6,405
|55
|$6,197
|56
|$5,990
|57
|$5,784
|58
|$5,577
|59
|$5,371
|60
|$5,165
|61
|$5,062
|62
|$4,957
|63
|$4,855
|64
|$4,752
|65
|$4,647
The field size for the tournament has been cut down to 77 players after 36 holes. So the final prize money distribution may slightly differ from the one displayed in the table above.
LPGA Tour
The Kroger Queen City Championship is heating up! Yoon, Choi, and Takeda share the top spot at -4 heading into Round 2. 🏌️♀️ #PGAChampionship #LPGA #Golf #KrogerQueenCity
— #NOWORRIESPEKIN 🧝🏽♂️ (@xitoax) May 15, 2026
That said, let’s look at what has happened in the event so far.
World no. 1 & 2 closing in as the top of the leaderboard is going strong
Amanda Doherty and Jin Young Ko are locked in a tight battle for first place, tied at the score of 7-under par after 36 holes. Ko will be looking to end her three-year winless streak on the LPGA Tour, while Doherty is still searching for her first win after spending four seasons here. Both seasons have a lot to fight for.
They are followed by English star Lottie Woad, who has been knocking on the door of LPGA Tour events often these days. She has been effective in doing so so far. Lydia Ko is also chasing them and Woad down at 5-under par. The New Zealander is only a couple of strokes away from the top.
However, the most alarming situation for Doherty and Young Ko is that Atthiya Thitikul and Nelly Korda are tied for T5, 3 strokes behind them. Should either of them go for the win, then they can certainly secure their spots at the top of the table above any of their adversaries.