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Kroger Queen City Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Molin Sheth

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May 16, 2026 | 8:45 AM EDT

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Kroger Queen City Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Molin Sheth

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May 16, 2026 | 8:45 AM EDT

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Charley Hull‘s title defence at Maketewah Country Club is not going well at the moment. But other LPGA Tour stars are fighting hard to compete for the 2026 Kroger Queen City Championship. And while they will be keen to get the prestigious trophy on Sunday evening, they will also be eager to cash in on the big paycheck that comes along with it.

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So what are the women in Ohio playing for? Let’s look at the purse for the LPGA Tour event.

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Kroger Queen City Championship 2026 prize money

The LPGA Tour event for this week features some of the biggest names in women’s golf. But the prize money for the Kroger Queen City Championship 2026 is quite modest. It’s still the same as the purse for the 2025 edition of the event. According to Yahoo!, the players are competing for a pot of $2 million this year.

Hull took home a handsome $300,000 paycheck last season. This year’s winner is also meant to bank the same amount. If there are no ties, then everyone in the top four will receive over $100,000 of winnings. Even those who finish in 65th place will receive at least $4,647. That said, let’s take a look at the complete breakdown of the entire purse value:

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PositionPrize Money
1$300,000
2$188,651
3$136,853
4$105,866
5$85,210
6$69,718
7$58,357
8$51,127
9$45,962
10$41,831
11$38,731
12$36,149
13$33,877
14$31,811
15$29,952
16$28,299
17$26,855
18$25,615
19$24,582
20$23,755
21$22,930
22$22,103
23$21,278
24$20,450
25$19,728
26$19,006
27$18,281
28$17,558
29$16,835
30$16,216
31$15,595
32$14,976
33$14,357
34$13,736
35$13,221
36$12,704
37$12,189
38$11,671
39$11,154
40$10,742
41$10,329
42$9,917
43$9,502
44$9,089
45$8,779
46$8,469
47$8,159
48$7,849
49$7,539
50$7,230
51$7,024
52$6,817
53$6,609
54$6,405
55$6,197
56$5,990
57$5,784
58$5,577
59$5,371
60$5,165
61$5,062
62$4,957
63$4,855
64$4,752
65$4,647

The field size for the tournament has been cut down to 77 players after 36 holes. So the final prize money distribution may slightly differ from the one displayed in the table above.

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That said, let’s look at what has happened in the event so far.

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World no. 1 & 2 closing in as the top of the leaderboard is going strong

Amanda Doherty and Jin Young Ko are locked in a tight battle for first place, tied at the score of 7-under par after 36 holes. Ko will be looking to end her three-year winless streak on the LPGA Tour, while Doherty is still searching for her first win after spending four seasons here. Both seasons have a lot to fight for.

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They are followed by English star Lottie Woad, who has been knocking on the door of LPGA Tour events often these days. She has been effective in doing so so far. Lydia Ko is also chasing them and Woad down at 5-under par. The New Zealander is only a couple of strokes away from the top.

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However, the most alarming situation for Doherty and Young Ko is that Atthiya Thitikul and Nelly Korda are tied for T5, 3 strokes behind them. Should either of them go for the win, then they can certainly secure their spots at the top of the table above any of their adversaries.

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Molin Sheth

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Molin Sheth is a senior Golf writer at EssentiallySports and a key member of the ES Golf Trends Desk. He brings strong editorial judgment and a data-driven approach to uncovering the game’s overlooked angles, delivering insightful play-by-play reporting across golf’s four major championships. As part of the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program, an in-house initiative that mentors and develops writers through expert guidance and rigorous training, Molin works closely with industry-leading mentors to bring clarity and depth to a sport where precision matters and every shot tells a story. Molin comes from a diverse professional background that enriches his coverage. With extensive experience in digital marketing, content management, and quality assurance, he excels at optimizing processes and enhancing user experiences, skills that translate into delivering well-researched, engaging content efficiently. His roles in customer support, technical troubleshooting, and cross-functional collaboration have honed his problem-solving abilities and attention to detail. This comprehensive skill set allows Molin to approach golf reporting with a unique blend of creativity, analytical rigor, and operational excellence, ensuring his work resonates with both casual fans and serious golf enthusiasts.

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