Last-Minute Withdrawals Rock PGA Tour as $4-Million Event Loses Important Names

Things are not looking good for the PGA Tour alternate event this week. Being played at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club, the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic has some huge names packed on the field. However, a couple of them have backed out of participating in the tournament. And the reason is unknown.

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As the PGA TOUR Communications tweeted, “Wednesday field update for ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic: Marco Penge WD, Taylor Montgomery IN.”

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This is not the only update they have provided. On Tuesday, they had also revealed another exit: “Tuesday field update for the ONEflight Myrtle Beach: William Mouw -WD Harry Higgs – IN.”

Marco Penge is a promising name who joined the PGA Tour this season. Last year, he had three wins, one runner-up, one third place, and three other top-10s under his belt. Such remarkable consistency had helped him finish in 2nd place on the Race to Dubai leaderboard.

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However, the Englishman has had a rough time on the PGA Tour. Adjusting to a different league, he has still only registered one top-10 finish. The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic was supposed to be his 12th appearance of the season. Considering that it would have been a relatively less challenging field, he would have had the opportunity to grab a great finish or even win it. However, the withdrawal steals that opportunity from him.

William Mouw has also been in a similar form to Penge this season. He, too, has had just one top-10 finish so far.

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Both players could have gotten some great practice before the second major of the season. Especially since they will be on the field for the 2026 PGA Championship next week. So skipping the event might do them more harm than good. Either way, this does open the door for alternates Taylor Montgomery and Harry Higgs.

It’s not only the Dunes Club event that is suffering this week.

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The PGA Tour Signature event featuring Rory McIlroy is suffering the same fate as the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

As Brooks Koepka joins the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic field, Rory McIlroy will be the star of the Truist Championship this week. While both players will try to win their respective events, they couldn’t help the fact that the field has gotten slightly weaker.

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Marco Penge and William Mouw have exited from the Dunes Golf and Beach Club field. On the other side of the country, it’s Jake Knapp and Collin Morikawa who have decided to skip the trip to Quail Hollow. Some reports suggest that Morikawa’s exit might be linked to a back injury that has been troubling him since March.

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Yes, both players confirmed their withdrawal by May 5, 2026. With one more day to go, the tournament can still see a few exits. It will be interesting to see what the final field for both events looks like. But one thing is certain: Koepka is going to do everything he can to qualify for the remaining Signature events of 2026 this week.