Leona Maguire WITB July 2025: Irish Golfer’s Gear at the Amundi Evian Championship Explored

Still in search of her first major, Leona Maguire is going strong in the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. The Irish star has won 2 LPGA Tour wins to her name so far, and wouldn’t mind adding the prestigious trophy in France to her cabinet. After the first round of action, she sits at the top tied with her five peers. The excellent 18 holes she had one Thursday, which included an ace on the 2nd, suggest that she is a very strong contender at Evian-les-Bains.

What is the secret behind her outstanding performance? Well, apart from our amazing skills, a lot of credit goes to her golf kit as well. So let’s take a look at what Leona Maguire is carrying in her golf bag for the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship.

Leona Maguire trusts PING for France showdown

Leona Maguire relies heavily on the Ping brand for her long-range clubs. It’s also worth noting that the 30-year-old is sponsored by Ping and also carries her clubs in the brand’s bag. Interestingly, most of her clubs in France are the same ones she used back in September 2024.

Maguire uses the Ping G430 LST Driver. It’s one of the most popular clubs in the brand’s catalogue. The club is ideal for golfers who can strike the ball well and are just looking for low spin. The G430 LST Driver comes at a price of $399.98.

The LPGA Tour star also has a fairway wood in her kit, the Ping G430 Max. It is one of the most forgiving woods in the world and is also largely regarded as one of the easiest clubs to use. For $269.98, that’s a complete steal. Interestingly, this was only one of the three fairway woods Maguire has in her bag. This provides her with a variety of options on the fairway when she is playing big events.

The second fairway wood in her kit is a 5-wood, the Ping G425 Max. Along with more flight, this wood also offers accuracy, distance, and forgiveness. The club is priced at $249.98 on the PGA Tour website. The last piece of wood in Leona’s kit is the Ping G425 Hybrid 9-wood. With its smaller clubhead size, balanced weight, and higher angle, this club makes up for the 5 and 6 irons in her bag. Like the Max version, the Hybrid is also good for accuracy, distance, and forgiveness. And it offers all of that for just $219.98.

Lastly, Maguire uses a set of Ping i230 Irons (7-UW). They offer her more control over her strokes, great distance, workability, and a better feel. Each of the irons is worth $1,125, making the total price for the set of irons $5,625.

These are all the clubs that Leona Maguire mostly uses on the fairways. Now let’s take a look at the rest of her kit.

Maguire’s wedges to the putter

As you must have observed in her set of irons, Leona Maguire already has a utility wedge. So she only carries two more wedges in her kit. Going away from her usual preference of Ping, she has a set of Titleist Vokey SM7 Wedges (55° & 60°). They offer more tolerance off the face and consistent spin. The consistent grooves also give Maguire a better understanding of her strokes. Each of these wedges is worth $119.98, making the set worth $239.96.

Coming back to Ping, Maguire uses the Vault 2.0 Ketsch Putter on the greens. It has a high MOI that improves forgiveness across the face, and with the True Roll Technology, the Irish golfer also gets more control over ball speed. The putter is worth $224.99 online. Leona Maguire pairs her clubs with the most popular golf ball in the world, the Titleist Pro V1.

With such an impressive arsenal at her disposal, do you think the 30-year-old will be able to win the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship?