Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda Send Public Messages as LPGA Pro Announces Personal News

First, Nelly Korda, now another LPGA star, is heading down the aisle, as a wave of engagements continues to define the tour’s off-season. And as she revealed, it took some time for her partner to pop the question. The pro in question is Albane Valenzuela.

The Swiss national shared pictures from her engagement dinner along with a sweet post on Instagram. “Only took 15 years 💍❤️. Thankful to have the best family and friends who flew from Dallas, New York, San Francisco, Geneva, Nairobi, Singapore, Nassau as well as those that took the subway from the 9th/2nd arrondissements to celebrate our engagement🥹🫶🏼 we love you all so much.”

Valenzuela also tagged her fiancé, Paul Martignac, in the posts, as they celebrated the occasion in Paris, France. While she may still be finding her way on the LPGA Tour, Valenzuela is confident about her relationship with Martignac, just as she has been during their numerous trips around the world. Whether she was visiting New York, California, or the Netherlands, they looked happy just to have each other’s company wherever they went.

And their engagement was celebrated by everyone in the golf community. That included many of Albane Valenzuela’s peers, who also left some heartfelt messages.

Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, & Co. celebrate the end of Albane Valenzuela’s 15-year wait

As mentioned, Nelly Korda confirmed her engagement to Casey Gunderson yesterday. And she received a lot of love for that. So she was excited to learn that one of her peers was also due to get married soon. Korda commented, “Congratulations!! ❤️” soon after Albane Valenzuela shared the post.

Another LPGA Tour star who has been planning her wedding since earlier this year is Lexi Thompson. She got engaged in January 2025 and has been busy planning her wedding since then. But the semi-retired pro still took time out to say, “Congratulations! Happy for you ☺️🫶” to Valenzuela for her big life update.

Linn Grant also said “Congrats ♥️” to the 27-year-old star on the post. Grant & Valenzuela share a unique bond as they have teamed up in the 2019 Vagliano Trophy. They were also selected for the Team Europe squad in the 2024 Solheim Cup.

Allisen Corpuz not only left a comment saying, “Congratulations Albane!!” but also liked the post. While they have often competed against each other in the Solheim Cup, they do share a good friendship off the course.

Lastly, Andrea Lee shared nothing but love for her former teammate as she wrote “❤️❤️❤️.” Lee & Albane Valenzuela have teamed up to win the East Lake Cup in 2018. Since then, they have formed a strong friendship.