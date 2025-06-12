Lexi Thompson’s Fight for $3M LPGA Event Takes Emotional Turn as She Reveals Father’s Injury Setbacks

Nelly Korda would have won three titles in her second year as a member of the LPGA Tour. She did win one, was denied another in a close contest with Michelle Wie West, and was overwhelmingly dominated in the last one, the 2018 CME Group Tour Championship. At the end of the season, Korda faced an in-form Lexi Thompson, who was in no mood to give anyone else a shot at the title. Lexi ended the tournament with a 4-stroke lead against the current #1 and the rest of the field. And to celebrate, she embraced Scott.

Scott, her father, has been her biggest supporter ever since she was a kid. On and off the course, Scott Thompson has been there to support his daughter throughout her career. He has caddied for her and guided her to big wins. But she had her brother, Curtis, by her side during the big win at the end of 2018. The emotional triumph at the 2018 CME Group Tour Championship was one of the last titles the LPGA Tour star won. And she was happy to celebrate it with her father beside her. But he won’t be there on the course if Thompson ends her winless streak at the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic.

In a press conference for this week’s event, a journalist asked the 30-year-old, “This weekend is Father’s Day. We see your dad on the course a lot. Speak to what he’s meant to your golf journey and anything you’ll do to celebrate him on Sunday?” Even when he is not caddying for his daughter, Scott has often been seen behind the ropes cheering her on. The reporters wanted to know if that would be the case at the Blythefield Country Club as well. But, Thompson made a surprising revelation about Scott’s health at the moment.

She said, “Unfortunately, he won’t be here. He just got back surgery. He’s recovering at home, so that’s more important.” As Lexi confirmed, her father has just had surgery on his back and is in recovery mode right now. His appearance on the course is not as important as his rehabilitation. But if Thompson does end up winning the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, then it will be the first time her dad won’t be on the course during her triumph.

Speaking of how much she appreciates her dad’s support, Lexi said, “He’s meant the world to me on and off the golf course. He’s been my biggest supporter with golf, always helping me and just pushing me to be my best. Off the golf course, he’s always there to just love me and just to be there for me. That’s all I wanted. I’ll make sure to definitely have a phone call, FaceTime probably, but he’s resting up now.” Time and again, Lexi has spoken fondly of her father.

In 2021, after the Mediheal Championship, Scott was supposed to go home, but he didn’t. “He stayed to make sure I was okay (after the near-miss at the U.S. Women’s Open). That’s what he does. It’s always about our well-being. The thing I’ve learned as I’ve gotten older is that he never wants to be in the spotlight. It’s not about him. It never has been,” she shared emotionally at the time.

NAPLES, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 21: Lexi Thompson walks from the third tee during the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club on November 21, 2021 in Naples, Florida.

Despite the concerning news about his health, Thompson remained positive about her father’s condition. As she embarks on a long journey packed with back-to-back events, she is also committed to staying in touch via calls and FaceTime. Having said that, how long of a trip will Lexi Thompson be taking before she heads back home? Her recent schedule reveal might give us a hint.

Lexi Thompson is on the road while Daddy Thompson recovers

Only a few days ago, Lexi Thompson announced that she is heading into a packed schedule for the coming weeks. She said that she will be “3 WEEKS ON THE ROAD STARTING NOW BEFORE A LONG BREAK 😊”. The LPGA Tour star started with the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic and will end with the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Michigan.

Two of these tournaments would be in preparation for two majors. The Meijer LPGA Classic will precede the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and the Midland Country Club event will be the last LPGA Tour tournament before the Amundi Evian Championship a few weeks later. She might or might not play there as she missed the event last year, too. She has been missing the Evian Amundi Championship since her missed cut in 2019.

While not playing, Lexi will probably spend some time with her father, Scott Thompson.