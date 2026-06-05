‘Like You Are In A Prison’: Charley Hull Opens Up About Tough Reality She Faces on LPGA

Charley Hull turned professional when she was just 16 years old and has been on the LPGA Tour. In the eleven years, she has done anything and everything to ensure her success. But no growth comes without pain. Amid traveling from country to country every other week, one aspect of being a pro has always eaten at her, as she recently revealed.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I find life, apart from being the Tour, on the golf course, very boring and very lonely,” Hull told the hosts in the latest episode of Quiet Please! With Mel and Kira. “I don’t really have a lot of friends out here. Georgia (Hall) is like my best friend. But I like to keep to myself because I can go crazy with my friends at home. You can see a silly side to it. When I’m on the golf course some time out here, I’m quite serious.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It takes a lot for me to focus. So if I were going out for dinners and stuff every night on Tour, I’d feel so drained. So it’s quite a hard one. After a round, it’s like you are in a prison in your hotel room for so many hours, so bored.”

Hull has been one of the most prolific and popular stars on the LPGA Tour, but it’s no secret that Hull doesn’t always get along with her peers on the LPGA Tour. While British humor is her ally, she also doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind. Lexi Thompson may have faced the wrath of it during the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, Hull grew impatient as her group partner, Thompson, took a long time to complete the 8th hole at Erin Hills. However, she didn’t show her frustration right then. Having already putted her ball, the Englishwoman simply walked herself to the 9th tee and sat on the grass. Yet, this also caught everyone’s attention, starting the speculation that there was some tension between the two. Even her stance on slow play rules was harsh. She suggested that golfers’ cards should be taken away for playing too slowly.

However, the Englishwoman does have a friend on the LPGA Tour in Georgia Hall. The one-time major winner is also English and has been mentioned on Hull’s Instagram a few times, with the two spending time and sharing dinner dates during the holidays in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago BELLEAIR, FL – NOVEMBER 15: LPGA, Golf Damen golfer Charley Hull takes a selfie with a fan during the third round of The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican on November 15, 2025, at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire. GOLF: NOV 15 LPGA The ANNIKA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251115120

Even during an interview with GOLF.COM, she had confessed to being happier back in Europe than traveling across the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just want to go home. Unless it’s in the UK. Like, I can go from Evian to British to Scottish. I turned pro when I was 16 years old. Now I’m 28. I have to have a bit of a life in between. I don’t think there’s one girl out there who says they love going to the airport every single day and going to tournaments every single week, because it’s hard; it’s really hard.

“It’s hard on our bodies, especially when we travel internationally and spend hours and hours on the road, packing, unpacking, and a lot of the time, a lot of us travel alone as well. So, if we’re going to the airport, we have two, three, four suitcases. Dragging it through the airport, slowly making our way to the next event, renting a car, getting to the hotel room. It can get pretty lonely at times.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She does maintain a few connections in the United States. She was invited to the Royal Banquet by President Donald Trump back in September 2025. She and the POTUS also made plans to play golf together later.

Yet, with fewer friends to rely on and an ADHD condition, playing internationally week in and week out can be challenging. But with Hull identifying what the problem is, she just might also try to work on the solution.