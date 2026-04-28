LIV Golf Abandons 72-Hole Format for Special Event in Louisiana Amid Sudden Strategic Shift

The first domino of the LIV Golf-PIF effect has tipped. Chaos ensued in the league when the Public Investment Fund announced that they were pulling their funding. There was uncertainty among the players while Scott O’Neil tried to find a solution. After days of tension, LIV Golf has finally received the first blow.

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“🚨❌⛳️ JUST IN — Sources tell @NOLAnews that LIV Golf officials have notified the state of Louisiana that it intends to “pivot” from its scheduled 72-hole event slated for June to a smaller “exposition-style” tournament this fall, instead, with an official announcement coming Tuesday,” NUCLR GOLF confirmed via tweet.

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LIV Golf has indeed pulled out of a full 72-day event in Louisiana. However, they didn’t decide that out of the blue. Rumors were already circulating that the state wasn’t in favor of hosting the event because of the chaos in the league.

Another tweet read, “LIV Golf Louisiana may be postponed by state officials, according to a report from @wdsu citing financial issues.”

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The report of Louisiana being uncertain about LIV Golf’s situation was already circulating on social media an hour prior to the league’s statement. It makes it seem like O’Neil only backed out from hosting a 72-hole event because of the distrust the state had in the product. It’s worth noting that this was the inaugural event in the state this year. The state had signed a three-year deal with LIV Golf just last year.

Either way, it’s now confirmed that LIV Golf Louisiana, which was scheduled from June 25 to 28, 2026, will be postponed. The league hasn’t confirmed the exact rescheduled date or the format of the event yet.

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Fortunately, LIV Golf hasn’t had trouble with other partners in hosting their events. In fact, they have shown more faith in the league’s future.

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While one door has closed for LIV Golf, others have certainly opened

It hasn’t been all bad news for LIV Golf recently. Yes, losing the LIV Golf Louisiana event might hurt their ratings. It was bound to garner a lot of views and attract a number of spectators. However, they still won’t be too disappointed considering the deals they have made recently.

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Scott O’Neil has confirmed a few major events and also earned the trust of a contract extension from one big partner. The first announcement LIV Golf made was the return of the South Africa event. Back in March, LIV Golf confirmed that the event was returning to the 2027 schedule. Then, amid the PIF drama, LIV Golf Mexico was also confirmed to be returning for next season.

The latest report from a few hours ago revealed that O’Neil & Co. had earned the trust of another partner. Real Club Valderrama’s GM, Javier Reviriego, stated that they are hoping to extend their contract with LIV Golf beyond 2027. They also confirmed that they are excited for LIV Golf Andalucia 2027. With so many partners giving them hope, the LIV Golf executives might not get upset if one of them loses faith in them.