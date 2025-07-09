LIV Golf Andalucia 2025: Top 5 Bets for $20M Event Explored

For the third year in a row, LIV Golf will be heading to the Real Club Valderrama for the 10th tournament of the season. It’s time for LIV Golf Andalucia 2025, and the stage is set for the elite stars of the league to have one final go at each other before The Open. With the last major of the year on the horizon, everyone would be eager to gain some momentum.

Here are the 5 best bets who can win the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia event this week, just before their trip to the Royal Portrush.

Joaquin Niemann

Continuing his trend on the leaderboard, it won’t come as a surprise if Joaquin Niemann wins LIV Golf Andalucia 2025. He has picked up a habit of winning every other tournament this year. And his last bout in Dallas saw him finish tied at 23rd. So it’s a safe bet to place for the Chilean to win in Spain. He has been outstanding on the course, delivering some breathtaking performances when needed.

Even during LIV Golf Virginia, Niemann was 4 strokes off the top going into the final round. He scored 8-under par in the final round to beat the field by 1 stroke in the end. Just goes to show that Joaquin Niemann wins at every other event.

Bryson DeChambeau

LIV Golf Andalucia will be the last opportunity Bryson DeChambeau gets to regain form before traveling to Northern Ireland. He will be highly motivated to give it his best shot as he aims to be best prepared to compete for the third major of his career. That makes the 31-year-old a major threat to his peers from LIV Golf in Spain.

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm has a huge advantage against many of his opponents in Andalucia. No, it’s not that he is a prolific player. Although that does give him an upper hand in most events. However, this time around, in Andalucia, Rahm will have home soil advantage against Niemann and Bryson DeChambeau. Coming back to his home country, the 2023 Masters Tournament champion will get the loudest cheers as fans eagerly watch his every move. Rahm will also have added pressure to perform better after his T10 finish last year.

Interestingly, the Spanish giant holds an incredible record in his birth country. Out of his 10 DP World Tour victories, 3 have come in Spain. Still searching for a win in LIV Golf this season, Jon Rahm suffered his first finish outside the top 10 (T11) in Dallas last time around. He will be looking for retribution, and there is no better place to get it than in his home country.

Sergio Garcia

Like Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia also has a home-soil advantage. Going into LIV Golf Andalucia 2025, he will also be the defending champion. He will be eager to retain his title. While Rahm couldn’t deliver in Spain last year, Garcia displayed incredible strokeplay in the last round to go 5-under 71. That helped him propel to the top of the table and tie with Anirban Lahiri for the playoffs.

This year, it’s not just a win at home that’s at stake for Garcia. He also has a few other things on his mind. One of them is to impress Luke Donald for a possible Ryder Cup Captain’s Pick. Sergio Garcia has featured in the European squad on 10 separate occasions. He had set a goal for himself to at least match, if not overcome, his fellow LIV Golf pro Phil Mickelson’s record of 12 appearances. Qualifying this year is vital for him to do that.

David Puig

David Puig is another Spanish golfer who would be looking to get his first LIV Golf win this season. The young player showed some great form at the beginning of the year, getting 3 top-6 finishes in 4 events. He has yet to finish outside the top 20 in any tournament. Puig has also had a few top finishes in the DP World this year, nearly winning a title twice. While he may not be as popular as some of his fellow Spaniards, there is no doubt he is a future star in LIV Golf.

After finishing 7th in the 2023 edition of the tournament, David Puig will be eager to better his record this year. A win in front of his home crowd will be the perfect way to announce himself. Beating veteran golfers like Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson would certainly put him on the map as well.