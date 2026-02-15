LIV Golf Commentator Mocks Patrick Reed During Live Broadcast After His PGA Tour Return Got Confirmed

When Patrick Reed left LIV Golf and got confirmed for a PGA Tour return, Dustin Johnson was left in a difficult position. Just days before the beginning of the 2026 season, the 4Aces were left with one player short. Johnson opted for the services of Anthony Kim to replace Reed, and after the latter’s performance in Adelaide, the 4Aces GC captain might have little to complain.

As Golfweek‘s Cameron Jourdan tweeted, “Arlo White on the LIV broadcast: ‘I don’t think Dustin Johnson is missing Patrick Reed too much.'”

Kim beat Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau to win the 2036 LIV Golf Adelaide. This was his first-ever win in the PIF-funded league. But it wasn’t an easy one to achieve after everything that happened in the first 54 holes prior.

The 40-year-old was always in contention in the event. He finished the first round only a stroke behind the first place. However, he slowly lost control over his momentum as Rahm and DeChambeau built a five-stroke gap between themselves and Kim. The Crushers GC captain thought a fourth round would play to his advantage. But it didn’t turn out that way.

Kim managed to find a breakthrough on Championship Sunday. He shot a spectacular 9-under par. DeChambeau and Rahm failed to continue their momentum as they had underwhelming rounds. The former went 2-over to finish tied at third, and Rahmbo managed 1-under. In the end, Kim managed to win by three strokes at The Grange.

With that, Kim took one event as a 4Aces GC pro to achieve what Reed needed 41 LIV Golf attempts with the team to achieve. Yes, the 2018 Masters Tournament champion won his first LIV Golf event in Dallas in his 41st event with the 4Aces GC.

Johnson would certainly be happy with his new 4Aces player’s performance. But that doesn’t mean Reed isn’t doing well away from LIV Golf as well.

Is Patrick Reed still giving Dustin Johnson enough reasons to miss him in LIV Golf?

When Dustin Johnson signed Anthony Kim to replace Patrick Reed, there were rumors that he was forced to adjust to the 40-year-old due to a lack of available stars. Kim may have proven the statement wrong by winning in Adelaide, but Reed is also playing exceptionally in Europe to prove his value.

Even before he had left, the 35-year-old was already showcasing his brilliant form. He had won the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic against a tough, star-studded field. Reed followed that up with a runner-up finish in the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship. Finally, he grabbed another big victory in the Qatar Masters and secured his fifth DP World Tour career win.

Anthony Kim may have grabbed a blockbuster win in Adelaide. But Patrick Reed is still proving himself to be more consistent in Europe. The 40-year-old will have to continue delivering amazing results if he wants to keep the doubters at bay. Or Dustin Johnson might not consider retaining him beyond his current one-year contract with the 4Aces GC.