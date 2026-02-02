LIV Golf Dealt With Another Heavy Blow Hours After Phil Mickelson’s Emergency Exit

LIV Golf is down by another player. No, they are not seeing another pro following the footsteps of Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka. Instead, they are partly imitating what Phil Mickelson did a few hours ago. That is to withdraw from the upcoming LIV Golf events. Lee Westwood is not playing in the season opener this week.

As per Westwood’s tweet, “Unfortunately I won’t be in Riyadh or Adelaide for the start of the @livgolf_league season but I will be supporting @MajesticksGC from afar🇬🇧💪🏼.”

He also had a graphic attached to the tweet that read, “Disappointingly, I sustained an injury to my wrist whilst practicing in preparation for the first event of the season. Thankfully, it’s nothing too serious; however, I’ve been advised to manage my rep count over the coming weeks. Therefore, I’ll unfortunately be missing this month’s LIV Golf events in Riyadh and Adelaide. I look forward to starting my season in Hong Kong and wish Majesticks Golf Club all the best under the lights & down under!”

Not only did the Majesticks GC co-captain confirm his exit from Riyadh and Adelaide, but he also confirmed his return date. He is expected to return for LIV Golf Hong Kong from March 5 to 8, 2026. That suggests that the medical experts have advised him to take a month’s break to completely recover from the wrist injury.

But the Majesticks GC and LIV Golf wouldn’t have much to complain about it. Unlike Mickelson, who also missed the Riyadh event in 2025, Westwood doesn’t skip tournaments. The last time he was missing from the field was during the LIV Golf Tulsa event from May 12 – 14, 2023. That was also the only LIV Golf event he has missed ever since he joined the Saudi-based promotion in 2022.

However, the absence of veteran golfers does raise questions about LIV Golf Riyadh’s setup.

Did tough playing conditions make Phil Mickelson & Lee Westwood consider skipping LIV Golf Riyadh?

As mentioned, Lee Westwood hasn’t missed any LIV Golf events except the one in Tulsa in May 2023. However, Mickelson skipped the Riyadh fixture in 2025 as well due to a shoulder injury.

The fact is, the season opener in 2025 and this year is one of the most unique events of the season. That’s because LIV Golf Riyadh is scheduled to be played in the evening to make it suitable for the Eastern Time zone audience to watch it. Scott O’Neil & Co. experimented with it last season, and they are continuing with the same this year as well.

While both veteran golfers may have genuine reasons to skip the Riyadh event, it’s quite concerning that it came at this specific time. Especially because of Mickelson’s experience in 2025. Personal and health issues aside, could the LIV Golf veterans also be wary of the challenging playing conditions under the light in Riyadh?