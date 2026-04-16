LIV Golf Dragged into New Lawsuit Amid Rumors About Being a Shut Shop

The issues keep piling on for LIV Golf. A little over 24 hours ago, the players and executives of the Saudi-based league learned that they might lose funding soon. The PIF stated that it will be withdrawing its financial backing for LIV Golf. As Scott O’Neil was trying to get things in order, another major news broke that might shake up LIV Golf once again.

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As confirmed by Sky Sports, “LIV Golf and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia have been sued by its predecessor Premier Golf League. In a court filing from April 16, Premier Golf and its parent company World Golf Group Limited, have filed a lawsuit against the Public Investment Fund, Golf Saudi, various LIV Golf entities and two individuals.”

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Reports claim that the Premier Golf League has accused LIV Golf of stealing their original format. Back in 2020, it was PGL that was supposed to carry forward Greg Norman’s vision of a global league. The 54-hole, 48-player format with no cuts and shotgun starts was discussed with the Australian legend.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund was one of the 60 shareholders that World Golf Group Limited led. However, the PIF ended up taking the opportunity themselves and using the concept of Premier Golf League to create LIV Golf.

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With LIV Golf walking on thin ice and the Public Investment Fund looking to withdraw its investment, this presents the perfect opportunity for the World Golf Group Limited to take action. If the litigation continues, then it will further damage the relationship between LIV Golf and its parent company. That nearly guarantees their early exit from the league.

This is just one of the issues LIV Golf is facing at the moment. O’Neil has a few other things to worry about as they continue on their efforts to survive.

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Scott O’Neil & LIV Golf have no room to breathe

With the Public Investment Fund and Yasir Al-Rumayyan eventually stopping their backing, LIV Golf already has too many things to worry about. One thing that Scott O’Neil has been positive about is finding new investors. The LIV Golf CEO’s connections on Wall Street might help him get the financial backing. He has worked with Josh Harris and David Blitzer, the cofounders of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), before.

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However, that’s not the only trouble they are facing. With the players lacking confidence in their future at LIV Golf, they took up the field in Mexico City. And just as the tournament was picking up pace, they lost their connection with the fans.

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The broadcast of LIV Golf Mexico 2026 was cut off due to technical issues. Fans have been sharing pictures of their screen that reads “LIV Golf Please Standby Technical Issues.” The disruption has caused a lot of unrest in the golf community as well. Could this be the end of LIV Golf?