LIV Golf Handed Huge Boost from European Partner as League’s Future Remains Uncertain

Is this the hope LIV Golf needed to survive? The last few days have been quite stressful for Scott O’Neil & his office. With reports of the PIF pulling their funding, they were frantically looking for alternative solutions for survival. But the latest reports reveal that the world still has faith in them. And that might give them some hope.

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As Flushing It tweeted, “Real Club Valderrama hosted its first event on the LIV Golf League in 2023 and has been a staple on the schedule since. The GM, Javier Reviriego, says they are very happy with their partnership and they will be looking to renew their contract when it’s up next season.”

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Real Club Valderrama has been the host for LIV Golf Andalucia since 2023. It has seen Talor Gooc win twice and home soil hero, Sergio Garcia, lift the title in 2024. The event will return to the venue this year from June 4 to 7. Considering it’s success, the club GM, Javier Reviriego, wants to continue their partnership with LIV Golf.

He also mentioned, “We’re very happy. I mean, for us, the event has been great, giving us a lot of visibility. The best thing is to have these great players here. I mean, these players, we would have never dreamed of having them here in a DP World Tour event. That’s a fact. And we couldn’t dream of bringing a PGA Tour event to Spain because I don’t think that was ever going to happen either. So, we wanted this quality of players, and there was no choice, really.”

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It’s evident that the club owners are excited to bring LIV Golf Andalucia to their fairways. In fact, they have also spoken to the LIV Golf executives about investing in renovations on the course to improve it for future events. Their contract with LIV Golf ends in 2027, and they are eager to renew it next year.

This is not the first event that has been confirmed for the future by LIV Golf. Scott O’Neil & Co. have already promised a couple of other tournaments for the next season.

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Scott O’Neil & Co. are already planning future LIV Golf events

Yes, the future between LIV Golf and the PIF is uncertain. But that hasn’t stopped Scott O’Neil from planning a future for the league. And he already has two big events scheduled for the 2027 calendar.

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Back in March 2026, LIV Golf South Africa was confirmed to return to the 2027 schedule for the league. This happened before the reports of PIF pulling their funds came to light. However, the same can’t be said about what happened a few weeks later.

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LIV Golf Mexico 2026 was held right after the chaos with the Public Investment Fund occurred. The event was also packed with a lot of controversy, especially surrounding Bryson DeChambeau. The Crushers GC captain also ended up withdrawing from the event. Despite that, LIV Golf Mexico was also confirmed to return for 2027.

This shows promise for the future of LIV Golf. With trusted partners showing faith in the product, Scott O’Neil & Co. will find the courage to help it survive. And once it’s out of the shadow of PIF, LIV Golf might be able to thrive.