Golf

LIV Golf Hong Kong 2026: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

Molin Sheth

Mar 7, 2026 | 11:40 AM EST

LIV Golf Hong Kong 2026: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

Molin Sheth

Mar 7, 2026 | 11:40 AM EST

Two rounds in, and Dean Burmester & Carlos Ortiz are tied at the top at the Hong Kong Golf Club after two rounds of action. They are being closely chased by Thomas Detry. Jon Rahm is also trying to catch up to them with 36 holes to play. And all of them are eager to bag the top prize in the HSBC LIV Golf Hong Kong 2026. But what is the biggest paycheck they can earn from the third LIV Golf event of the season?

HSBC LIV Golf Hong Kong 2026 purse breakdown

The total purse value for LIV Golf events still hasn’t changed. Just like the last tournament in Adelaide, LIV Golf Hong Kong 2026 will be played for $20 million. The winner will take home a handsome $4 million check. Everyone in the top four will get at least a million dollars as long as there aren’t any ties.

Here’s the complete breakdown of the individual prize money distribution for the event:

PositionPrize Money
1$4,000,000
2$2,250,000
3$1,500,000
4$1,000,000
5$800,000
6$700,000
7$600,000
8$525,000
9$450,000
10$415,000
11$380,000
12$360,000
13$340,000
14$320,000
15$300,000
16$285,000
17$270,000
18$260,000
19$250,000
20$240,000
21$230,000
22$220,000
23$210,000
24$200,000
25$195,000
26$190,000
27$185,000
28$180,000
29$175,000
30$170,000
31$165,000
32$160,000
33$155,000
34$150,000
35$147,500
36$145,000
37$142,500
38$140,000
39$137,500
40$135,000
41$132,500
42$130,000
43$129,000
44$128,000
45$127,000
46$126,000
47$50,000
48$50,000
49$50,000
50$50,000
51$50,000
52$50,000
53$50,000
54$50,000
55$50,000
56$50,000
57$50,000

Everyone in the field will be taking home at least $50,000. That’s just their individual earnings from the tournament. The HSBC LIV Golf Hong Kong 2026 will also reward each team based on their position on the leaderboard at the end of Sunday. Let’s look at what each team will earn:

PositionPrize Money
1$3,000,000
2$1,500,000
3$900,000
4$700,000
5$650,000
6$600,000
7$550,000
8$500,000
9$450,000
10$400,000
11$300,000
12$250,000
13$200,000

The winning LIV Golf squad on Sunday evening will be granted a whopping $3 million paycheck. So whether someone from their team wins the individual title or not, the whole side can still earn big by performing well collectively.

That said, let’s look at what has happened in the tournament after two rounds of action.

Reviewing two rounds of action in Hong Kong

The 2026 LIV Golf Hong Kong was at risk of teeing off before some of the top stars. The tense political situation in the Middle East had forced some of those residing in Dubai to delay their travel plans, which could have impacted their participation in the 2026 LIV Golf Hong Kong event. Fortunately, Jon Rahm arranged for Thomas Detry & Co. to fly out in a charter flight. The Belgian pro was grateful for it, and he expressed his gratitude by competing with him in the event.

Yes, Rahm & Detry are two of the candidates at the top of the leaderboard. The new LIV Golf signing is sitting one stroke behind Dean Burmester & Carlos Ortiz at 13-under par. Rahmbo is in solo fourth, a stroke behind his fellow European.

Detry had promised that he was going to pay the Spanish veteran back for flying him to Hong Kong. But even Rahm wouldn’t want the 33-year-old to be so grateful that he would end up losing the $4 million prize money to him.

