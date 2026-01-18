LIV Golf in Hot Waters After Disrespecting DP World Tour Pro Despite His Dubai Invitational Win

The 2026 Dubai Invitational was packed with some exhilarating action from top stars. The likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, and co. joined the field to take the event to the next level. Fireballs GC celebrated their star, David Puig, finishing high on the leaderboard alongside them. However, they left out one important detail from the image they shared: the champion.

The LIV Golf club’s official account posted a picture of the leaderboard with the caption, “Another top performance from @PuigCorrius at the Dubai Invitational! 🔥⛳️👏”

It wasn’t like Puig had finished too far below the rankings. He was placed at T3, tied with McIlroy and Lowry. McIlroy was satisfied with his start, and Lowry was devastated with how he ended the tournament. But the spotlight was on Fireballs GC, which didn’t show Nacho Elvira on the leaderboard.

It wasn’t even like they were trying to include someone from the bottom end of the table. The last pro on the list was Marcus Armitage, who is not associated with LIV Golf at the moment.

Their creative decision doesn’t even put Puig at the center of the image. He is placed just one place above Armitage. So it can’t be considered a creative decision as well by the Fireballs Golf Club.

Many fans were surprised by the odd decision taken by the LIV Golf team. And they pointed it out in the comments section.

Nacho Elvira’s absence from the LIV Golf post leaves netizens puzzled

Fireball GC’s decision to skip Nacho Elvira from the post that celebrates David Puig’s performance seemed an odd choice to many fans. Especially considering the most obvious connection that both the pros share.

As one comment read, “A fellow Spaniard won the tournament and you cut his name off?” Puig and Elvira originate from the same country. They must have crossed paths when Puig was rising through the ranks in the European Tour. Considering that Fireballs GC is an all-Spanish team, they should have celebrated Elvira’s success instead of ignoring him.

Another fan said, “If you don’t mind, respect the winner’s name 😬😬😬😬😬.” Puig’s third-place finish was certainly great. But LIV Golf’s decision not to give Elvira credit for his efforts by just displaying his name is quite disrespectful to the man who beat their Spanish teammate.

Confused by the decision, someone inquired, “Was he once a fireball ?.” Fireballs GC’s decision would have been understandable had Elvira ever played for them. However, the 38-year-old has never been associated with LIV Golf. That’s what makes the post even more surprising.

Someone wrote, “Yeah this is weak and wrong from fireballs. What is going on? @LIVGolfComms correct this as reflects badly for LIV.”

The team’s content team really needs to explain the strategy behind their decision. What purpose did excluding Elvira serve? There haven’t been rumors of him rejecting a deal with LIV Golf in the past. But after such a move, Fireballs GC has only put themselves in a bad light and raised suspicion around the situation.

Lastly, one of the fans sarcastically wrote, “The petty, childish behavior from @LIVGolfComms is embarrassing. They didn’t even mention “Irish Jesus” McKibbin finishing 40th.” Their bringing the 40th-place Tom McKibbin into the situation just shows how preposterous the decision was. The Fireballs GC could have just shown the positions LIV Golf pros finished at instead of displaying the whole leaderboard.