LIV Golf Pro Forced to Explain Himself Over His Dig at Si Woo Kim’s PGA Tour Loyalty

Ian Poulter's tounge-in-cheek response

Poulter's future at LIV

After days of speculation surrounding his imminent move to LIV Golf, Si Woo Kim confirmed that he won’t be making the switch. And he couldn’t have been clearer as he shared a simple Instagram story on a blank canvas stating, “I will be Playing on pga tour.” Ian Poulter tried to have some fun with a similar story. But it seemingly didn’t go too well.

A few hours ago, the veteran pro shared a story of his own with the same background as Kim, saying, “I will not be playing on PGA Tour.” Notably, this was tounge-in-cheek, as it was never assumed that he was planning to jump ship. So just an hour ago, he shared another story to address those who were mocking him.

Poulter said, “Come on people I was just having a little Christmas spirited fun with social media. So Woo [read Si Woo] posted this so I thought I would post saying I’m Not. 😂😂😂 just having a little fun. Read the room.”

We’re not sure what kind of messages Poulter received following his initial story, but we can only assume that his message box was filled with fans asking him if he was ever considering playing in the Champions Tour.

Turning 50 on January 18, 2026, it will be the perfect opportunity for the Englishman to move back. He would be able to compete at a level where he can win regularly again and restore his form from his glory days. However, his gig at LIV Golf is also quite lucrative at present.

Poulter captains the Majesticks Golf Club at present. His contract with the Saudi-based promotion had run out after the conclusion of last season. However, LIV Golf officially confirmed that he and Lee Westwood signed new contracts with them on December 17, 2025. So there is no reason for Poulter to move to the PGA Tour at present.

This is the third time in the last few days that Ian Poulter has made the headlines. Apart from the reports of him re-signing with LIV Golf, let’s see how else he has been making the news.

Ian Poulter has been a regular on the tabloids in December

Ever since he re-signed with LIV Golf, Ian Poulter has been extremely active on social media. And he has been making some interesting statements regarding his career and golf.

When it came to the prospect of him giving The Open Championship another go, Poulter said, “I don’t think it fits in the summer schedule. I’d be happy for Luke to make it in and I’d caddy for him though.” To make the Major, he will have to go through the qualifying rounds. He and his son, Luke, tried that last year. Unfortunately, neither of them got past it, and they received a lot of sympathy for their efforts. So for 2026, the Englishman might just be there to back his son and help him get through.

Another interesting topic that Poulter commented on was the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger. When asked by a fan if it would ever happen, the Englishman simply replied, “Nope.” Interestingly, he ended up agreeing with Rory McIlroy, who also believes that it would be quite challenging for both Tours to find common ground.

This is the third day in a row that Ian Poulter has posted something interesting on his Instagram. If this goes on, then we might start writing a special cover for his stories every day. For now, all we can ask you to do is stay tuned.