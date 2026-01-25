LIV Golf Pro Has $500K Winnings Taken Away After Rules Violation Is Caught by Officials

After a strong performance, David Puig was sitting comfortably at T3 on the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic leaderboard. Chasing down fellow LIV Golf pro Patrick Reed was not possible, but he was still in a great position to earn big in the $9 million Rolex Series event. However, the DP World Tour officials stripped him of it minutes after the tournament ended.

As per reports, “David Puig was assessed a 2 stroke penalty to drop from T3 to 7th.”

Puig and French veteran, Julien Guerrier, were tied for third before the Spaniard was handed the penalty. However, with the LIV Golf pro dropping down to T7 now, Guerrier will be handed a $568,112 paycheck for finishing solo third.

As far as Puig is concerned, his earnings will drop to $232,655. The two-stroke penalty cost him a whopping $335,457.