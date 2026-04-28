LIV Golf Set to Postpone $30M New Orleans Tournament Amid Shutdown Rumors – Reports

A multi-year deal in Louisiana has become LIV Golf’s first public casualty. The league has abruptly pivoted from its planned 72-hole tournament, raising questions about the stability of its other host partnerships.

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“🚨❌⛳️ JUST IN — Sources tell @NOLAnews that LIV Golf officials have notified the state of Louisiana that it intends to “pivot” from its scheduled 72-hole event slated for June to a smaller “exposition-style” tournament this fall, instead, with an official announcement coming Tuesday,” NUCLR GOLF tweeted.

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Reports from the Athletic and New Orleans-based WDSU further confirm the news. Another tweet read, “LIV Golf Louisiana may be postponed by state officials, according to a report from @wdsu citing financial issues.”

The update comes amid rumors that the Saudi-based league is shutting down because PIF has stopped funding it after incurring billions in losses. LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil had then promised that the league would work in “full throttle” without the funding.

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Days after rumors surrounding PIF and LIV, Susan Bourgeois, Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development, reached out to O’Neil regarding LIV visiting the state. The Athletic reported that LIV officials agreed to “push back” the date because of its changing business model. Interestingly, the state had signed a three-year deal with LIV Golf last year.

LIV Golf Louisiana, scheduled June 25-28, is to be delayed until September, though we don’t know the exact date yet.

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Yes, losing the Louisiana event is a blow to viewership and attendance. However, that’s not too disappointing considering LIV Golf’s recent deals.

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While one door has closed for LIV Golf, others have certainly opened

Despite the uncertainty, Scott O’Neil has been shoring up the league’s future. He secured the return of two international events—South Africa for 2027 and Mexico for next season—providing a much-needed show of stability.

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Further, O’Neil & Co. has earned the trust of another partner. Real Club Valderrama GM Javier Reviriego said the club is hoping to extend its contract with LIV Golf beyond 2027. He also confirmed that they are excited for LIV Golf Andalucia 2027. With so many partners giving them hope, the LIV Golf executives might not get upset if one of them loses faith in them.