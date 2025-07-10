LIV Golf Star Tyrrell Hatton Fears His Career Will Collapse Without These Two ‘Strengths’

Tyrrell Hatton was one foot away from the 17th hole in the second round of the Masters. He was not at risk of missing the cut, but a par was expected from such a short distance. But, to everyone’s surprise, he missed the easy shot. He stood there perplexed, wondering how that just happened. In the post-round interview, he said, “I don’t really know what to say about that.” No one else could have explained what happened there as well. Fast-forward to a few hours ago in a Golf.com video, Hatton seemed just as confused when he was asked about his strengths.

In the latest episode of Warming Up, Dylan Dethier asked the Englishman, “Tyrrell, I know you don’t think you’re very good at golf, but what do you think you’ve gotten better at over the years? What’s improving?” The Golf.com host wanted to know how Hatton thought he had progressed over the last few years. The 33-year-old has moved to LIV Golf in 2024 and has been playing alongside Jon Rahm for the majority of the time. He also got his best finish in a major a few weeks ago after he ended the U.S. Open at T4.

On paper, Hatton seems to have a lot going on for him. However, he was unsure how to respond to that question as he took a long break to think of an answer. He said, “I don’t know. I’d say I’ve remained pretty consistent. I’ve never really tried to, even as a teenager, going into men’s golf and then turning pro… Swing wise… It’s changed as I’ve gotten older. But the positions are still pretty much the same.” Unlike some of his peers, like Viktor Hovland and Co., Hatton has not tried to change his approach or stroke style. That has helped him grow consistently over the years. This also helps him avoid injuries as his body is used to his swings and rhythm.

Though Hatton might downplay his growth, the numbers tell a different story. Speaking about what helps him stand out, Tyrrell said, “I don’t really look at stats. But I guess Iron Play has been pretty solid. Generally, putting has always been a strength. I guess if I lose those two, then I’m pretty f**ked. Hopefully that stays consistent.” Hatton is indeed great at approach shots and putting. As per LIV Golf’s internal stats, he reaches the greens in regulation at an average of 72.22%, which is the 4th best on LIV Golf. His putting average is also 1.59, which ranks him tied at 11th.

It’s good that Tyrrell Hatton knows where his strengths lie. However, he has always been more outspoken about his weaknesses. Especially since they have affected his abilities in the course. Let’s take a look at a few incidents of the LIV Golf pro criticizing himself for causing his own downfall.

Tyrrell Hatton only blames himself for his mistakes

One of the biggest problems Tyrrell Hatton has is his temper. He has often been criticized for losing his cool and letting it affect his game. Back in January 2025, they bashed him for destroying the tee box marker during the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. But the fact is, even if they didn’t, Hatton himself would have been self-critical for his actions on the course.

There is no one who can question him more than himself. Tyrrell Hatton is known for getting into his own head and messing up his mentality during critical moments in tournaments. In fact, during an interview with The Guardian in 2022, he admitted, “I’m my own worst critic.” While it may do more harm than good at times, there is no better way to evaluate yourself than through self-realization.

With his brutally honest self-assessments and improving form, LIV Golf Andalucia in Spain could be the start of something bigger before he takes on Royal Portrush.