LIV Golf Takes a Bold Swipe at Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth & More PGA Tour Pros in New Feature for 2026 Season

While it has a smaller roster, LIV Golf certainly doesn’t have a shortage of talent. The PIF-funded promotion has several major champions and current stars in golf. So you would think that they would use the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann, & Co. to promote their season-opening event. But LIV Golf’s marketing team took a different route.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As shared on their official Instagram page, they used a variety of top PGA Tour stars saying the word “LIV” to promote themselves. Notably, they used some big names in the video like Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, & Co.

The video ended with “Everybody’s Favorite Golf League returns February 4th.” The bold advertising strategy seems to have paid off as fans found the video to be hilarious. Multiple comments were complimenting the advertising team for taking the risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIV Golf’s creative marketing initiatives have been a hit recently. It could be because they hired the former Vice President of Bud Light as their Team Operations Manager, Alissa Heinerscheid. Under Heinerscheid, the beverage brand delivered some exciting campaigns that caught the imagination of its customers. Now LIV Golf is reaping the benefits of her experience.

Coming back to the “Everybody’s Favorite Golf League” advertisement, it did come as a surprise that LIV Golf is actively using the PGA Tour talent to promote their product. However, using the competitor to claim your product is good is an excellent way to catch everyone’s attention. As long as they don’t face any legal issues while taking such measures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolfleague) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, O’Neil & Co. have been trying to steal the spotlight from the PGA Tour more often recently. They also aligned with a brand loyal to their rivals.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

LIV Golf’s marketing may be too competitor-focused

Rumors were buzzing around suggesting that LIV Golf had just signed a big deal with a PGA Tour sponsor. Apparently, the luxury accessory brand had partnered with its rivals for nearly two decades. Everyone was anticipating it would be Rolex, and their assumptions turned out to be true.

On January 28, 2026, David Bieleski confirmed that LIV Golf had indeed signed a deal with Rolex. However, it wasn’t the same kind of partnership that they had with the PGA Tour.

As Bieleski stated, “The agreement between Rolex and LIV Golf, will focus primarily on hospitality benefits, as opposed to the comprehensive branding and timing packages that have characterized Rolex’s collection of major tour and event deals elsewhere in the sport.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What was assumed as a luxury partnership that could see Rolex watch stands in LIV Golf events turned out to be a sponsor invite deal. After that underwhelming show, LIV Golf could have focused on their marketing efforts on their product rather than showcasing the abundance of talent the PGA Tour has.