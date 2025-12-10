LIV Golf to Cut Ties With Veteran Pro After His PGA Tour Return Intentions Became Public

You win some, you lose some. In the PGA Tour’s case, they thought they were getting Laurie Canter back in their roster this year. However, after earning his PGA Tour card through the DP World Tour, he has chosen to switch back to LIV Golf again. Instead, the Tour might get to welcome back a veteran into its ranks.

As reported by Josh Carpenter from Sports Business Journal, Pat Perez has confirmed that he is leaving LIV Golf. Instead, the 49-year-old, who will turn 50 in March 2026, has committed himself to playing on the Champions Tour.

The former 4Aces GC player was associated with LIV Golf as an announcer. He last worked in the role till August 2025. However, now he has publicly made the statement that he doesn’t want to retain his position with the PIF-funded league and instead wants to try his luck with the Seniors Tour.

He didn’t participate in a LIV Golf event as a player. But the PGA Tour might still discipline him for associating himself with the Saudi-based league. Although it’s unclear what penalties or suspension he might face for his actions.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 30, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Dustin Johnson , Patrick Reed , Talor Gooch and Pat Perez celebrates team 4Aces GC winning the season finale of the LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

However, after publicly confirming his next career move, one thing is clear: LIV Golf will have nothing to do with Pat Perez. They would have essentially cut ties with their former player-turned-announcer.