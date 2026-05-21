LIV Golf to Make Major Schedule Overhaul for $350M Funding Amid Bankruptcy Threat – Report

LIV Golf might see some major changes in the coming weeks. Whether it leads to a brighter future or an eventual demise is yet to be seen.

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Sources have confirmed that Scott O’Neil & his team are on the verge of pitching a new schedule to prospective investors. Seeking a $250 million to $350 million investment, they will pitch a 10-event schedule to potential investors who have requested anonymity. The entire proposal is being managed by LIV Golf’s financial advisors, boutique investment bank Ducera Partners.

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The new calendar will include 10 high-value venues like South Africa and Australia. They have garnered the most viewership and ticket sales for LIV Golf in the past. As per CNBC, “The pitch also notes year-over-year growth in sponsorships, partnerships, ticket sales, retail and YouTube viewership.”

The LIV Golf Adelaide event has often garnered the most attention from the fans. In 2026, it drew nearly 100,000 spectators to the course and $78.5 million. The Watering Hole, which is the 12th hole at The Grange Golf Club, is often considered the wildest hole of the venue. Surrounded by spectators with loud music buzzing all the time, it’s a party every golf fan wants to be a part of.

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The atmosphere in South Africa, Mexico City, Andalucia, and South Korea is not much different. In fact, some of the venues have been so happy with hosting LIV Golf that they have also expressed their excitement for their return to their courses for 2027. The faith from the venues will be a major talking point in O’Neil & Co. in convincing the investors to buy into the LIV Golf product.

Amid the chaos after PIF’s announcement, there were some players who continued to show faith in LIV Golf.

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Jon Rahm & Co. believe in the future of LIV Golf

Scott O’Neil & Co. have the faith of the players on their side. In fact, two of the biggest players on LIV Golf are vouching for the future of the league.

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Jon Rahm trusted O’Neil to fix the financial issues of LIV Golf and get it back on track. He told the reporters, “My job is to play golf, luckily. I’m decent at it. And that’s what I can focus on, right? What I can focus on is the next shot. It’s the people in charge of LIV, whose job I do not envy for a second, not now, not when things are going well, because it’s not something I think I can do. It’s their job to fix it.”

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In short, he will do his best to perform well on the golf course and promote the product. And he has been doing so, sitting at the top of the individual leaderboard. He also delivered a runner-up finish in the 2026 PGA Championship recently.

Bryson DeChambeau has also been trying his best to help rescue LIV Golf from the tough spot that it is in right now. With LIV Golf’s two biggest names trying their best to support the league, O’Neil will certainly have a lot of talking points when he takes his proposal to the potential investors.