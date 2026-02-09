LIV Golf Veteran Becomes a Victim of Online Scam as Hacker Releases Strange Social Media Post

Jamie Kennedy had turned in Tesla’s CEO for some time last week. Nosferatu’s tweets are still not accessible to non-followers. And now Graeme McDowell is facing the wraith of trolls and hackers. That’s the latest report from Essentially Golf as scammers take over the golf communities.

Our recent tweet read, “#BREAKING 🚨: Graeme McDowell’s X account has been hacked. This is after OWGR guru @VC606 and @jamierkennedy faced the same issue last week. #livgolf.”

McDowell’s latest post shows him talking about investing in cryptocurrency and buying a Tesla car.

His tweet reads, “Lowkey proud of this one. Been locked in with crypto for a while, stayed consistent, and today it paid off big Just picked up a brand-new Tesla Cybertruck, Huge appreciation to by coach @CC_ethMariana for the guidance and motivation this journey is only getting started.”

Interestingly, there is a common pattern between what McDowell posted and Kennedy’s account hack. They are both linked to the same brand of car.

Kennedy’s X account, @jamierkennedy, was hacked and recovered by the Golf Digest reporter recently. He shared visuals and updates from the activity that occurred on his account while he had lost control of it. Apparently, the hacker had renamed it ‘CEO TESLA’ while also changing the username and profile image. They started retweeting many of Elon Musk’s tweets.

The golf analyst reported the activity as soon as he was made aware of it. X took immediate action against it, and Kennedy was able to regain access to his account soon. As soon as he got his account back, the Golf Digest analyst shared the importance of Two-Factor Authentication.

As far as Nosferatu’s @VC606 account goes, it’s uncertain whether they have regained access to it.

This is not the first instance of scammers taking over a golfer’s life.

Graeme McDowell is not the only one who has fallen prey to scammers

It’s not only men’s golf that faces issues with internet trolls and hackers. The women in the sport also face the same troubles.

Jessica Kupcho suffered through such issues when she came across profiles that were imitating her. And she tried her best to warn her followers not fall for the trap.

In her Instagram story, Kupcho shared a message saying, “This is not me. I’ve reported it but if this person messages you please ignore and report!🙏 Just a reminder this is my one and only account!!”

Other LPGA Tour stars like Charley Hull & Nelly Korda had also come across such issues. The English pro had also released a similar story to warn her fans.

She wrote, “I will never ask for money or gift cards in exchange for meet and greets or fan club membership,” ensuring that her supporters don’t fall for the trolls’ scams and pay them.