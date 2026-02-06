LIV Golf Veteran Fires Shot at PGA Tour CEO After Sharing ‘5th Major’ Claim About $25M Event

The golf season began only a couple of weeks ago. But we’re already preparing for the first Signature event of the season. With that, the anticipation for the majors and the flagship event of the season is also growing. In fact, Brian Rolapp & Co. have already pushed the narrative for The PLAYERS to be considered the fifth major on the PGA Tour calendar. But Lee Westwood has a suggestion for the PGA Tour CEO if his plans go through.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Flushing It tweeted, “Lee Westwood has been having some fun on X while he’s injured. He gave this opinion on the idea of The Players Championship becoming the “fifth major” earlier today.”

Sitting out of the LIV Golf 2026 season opener due to injury, Westwood said, “Another major in the US is just what golf needs. 🤦🏽‍♂️ But as a test run ask Rolapp to invite the top 15 off Liv to play in this years players. Let me know how that goes. If anything the PGA should be rotated around the world and played in the US once every 4 years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not that the Englishman is against the idea of the $25 million PGA Tour flagship event, The PLAYERS Championship, turning into a major. However, he believes that the U.S. shouldn’t be the only home to another major. Instead, he suggested that the PGA Championship become an international title that can be played across the globe. That will give the major and golf better coverage. Of course, he also advised Rolapp to invite 15 LIV Golf players to be a part of the tournament.

Westwood’s proposal isn’t as bad as it sounds. The Masters Championship is strictly played at Augusta National. The U.S. Open should understandably be played with the American borders. The Open Championship, or the British Open, is played within the United Kingdom. If the PLAYERS Championship also becomes a major, then that too will have a designated course in TPC Sawgrass. So the only major that can be taken internationally is the PGA Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, there were plans for the Wanamaker Trophy to be taken internationally in the past.

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Lee Westwood trying to reignite what was already in the works in the past?

Throughout the history of the PGA Championship since 1916, it has never been contested outside the United States. The PGA of America has exclusively hosted the major tournament within the American borders. However, they were planning to take the major internationally over a decade ago.

Back in 2013, the PGA of America had announced that it was considering taking the Wanamaker Trophy to international venues. The goal was to expand golf beyond the American borders and give it more exposure. According to the proposal, the major was supposed to be played outside the United States twice every decade.

They had even considered potential locations for the major. Countries like China, Japan, and Australia were leading the race of hosts. However, it failed to garner enough support from the decision makers in the headquarters. Hence, the proposal was shelved a year later.