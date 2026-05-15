LIV Golfer Delivers Savage Response to PGA Championship Official’s Strange Question: ‘What I’m Here For…’

Martin Kaymer may not be in his prime at the moment. There was a time when he had won two majors in a span of four years. Today, she competes in LIV Golf and takes a trip down to the United States a few times a year to participate in the majors. But that’s his goal to come to the country, not just have a free meal for the Champion’s Dinner.

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“On Tuesday evening, we had the champion’s dinner, and there was a gentleman sitting next to me from the PGA of America, and he asked me if I still play. And I said, ‘What do you mean?’ He said, ‘Well, are you playing this week?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, that’s why I’m here. I’m not flying from Europe to here to have a New York strip with you guys.’ Of course I’m playing,” Kaymer told the reporters at the Aronimink Golf Club.

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Kaymer won the PGA Championship in 2010 by beating Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy, & Co. That gave him a lifetime exemption to compete for the Wanamaker Trophy. Being a past champion, he was invited to Scottie Scheffler‘s Champion’s Dinner at Aronimink Golf Club. But as Kaymer mentioned, he wasn’t there to have the steak. The chicken parm and three flavors of gelato chosen by the world #1 wouldn’t have appealed to him that much either.

The German veteran is there to play the major for the 17th time in his career. And he is already showcasing why he was so eager to play the PGA Championship. After the first round of action, he is one of the seven who are tied for first place at 3-under 67. If he makes the cut, then it will only be his third time playing the weekend rounds since 2018.

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USA Today via Reuters Jun 7, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Martin Kaymer of Cleeks Golf Club hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the LIV Golf Houston golf tournament at Golf Club of Houston. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The 2026 PGA Championship Champion’s Dinner must be the last thing on his mind. Especially with everything that is going on in the fairway right now and in Saudi over the last few weeks.

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Martin Kaymer might be a bit distracted during the 2026 PGA Championship

After ending the first round at Aronimink Golf Club at the top of the leaderboard, Martin Kaymer will certainly have an eye on the Wanamaker Trophy. But that’s not where all his attention will be.

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Back in October 2025, Kaymer was eager to re-sign with LIV Golf. Having enjoyed the first term of his contract with them.

Kaymer told Bunkered, “I think most of the contracts are up right now, and we’re in the process of it. I continue playing on LIV at least, hopefully, for the next five years. That’s my goal, that’s my hope, but I think it’s difficult to get a contract for five years. Also, I’m 40 years old, I need a contract that I feel comfortable with.”

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Back then, he wouldn’t have thought that he would regret his decision in the next few months. Now that LIV Golf lacks the financial support of PIF, its future might be in trouble. Playing under such conditions for five years might not be ideal for the German national. So while he works hard at the Aronimink Golf Club this week, he would still be concerned about where he will be working in the next few months or the years to come.