‘Look Like a Drug Dealer’: PGA Tour Pro Mocks His Own Outfit Choice at Aronimink Golf Club

GQ Sports described Min Woo Lee’s style on the golf course as ‘Dirtbag Cool’. Generally, he is considered to be quite fashionable and doesn’t shy away from introducing fresh streetwear aesthetics to professional golf. However, what he wore in the first round of the 2026 PGA Championship got a unique reaction from the spectators and netizens alike.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As the Australian tweeted, “Just opened X… people saying I look fly but also that I look like a drug dealer from 1990’s??? 🤣 #pgachampionship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The red, white, and blue jacket does have a history in U.S. culture. Many varsity athletes wear those colors while representing their American schools or universities. However, the same colors are also worn by many characters playing drug dealers in Hollywood movies from the 90s. Especially considering the fact that the jacket was oversized, unlike how Lee usually dresses.

So everyone’s views about the same are not completely false. In fact, their comments probably give a better idea of how old they might be. Millennials or older might probably remember those iconic action movies featuring the drug dealers wearing such jackets. So they would be more familiar with the colors than the younger generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether he was looking fly or dealing drugs, Lee was certainly high on something in the first round of the 2026 PGA Championship. He managed to hit a 5-under 65 and was tied at the top of the leaderboard at the end of Thursday. However, he couldn’t continue the momentum and finished the major at the Aronimink Golf Club at T18. But it wasn’t a poor performance by any means. In fact, it was the best performance he has registered in the major, similar to the T18 he achieved in 2023.

While Lee’s bold fashion may have given everyone a laugh, there was a bigger crime committed at Aronimink Golf Club by a much more popular golfer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Min Woo Lee’s drug dealer getup was nothing compared to Jordan Spieth’s tic-tac-toe polo

Looking like a drug dealer is still a fashion statement for many. Hence, Min Woo Lee didn’t receive as many harsh comments. But Jordan Spieth‘s crime against style really had the entire golf community at its wits’ end.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the third round of the 2026 PGA Championship, Spieth was seen wearing a blue Under Armour checkered polo with beige stripes paired with navy blue trousers. The outfit was priced at around $95, but the netizens see the value in it because of its horrible design.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comments ranged from “Horrendous,” “Tiger’s nine windows drill,” to “a Windows 98 screen saver.” That’s far worse than anything Lee received in the comments section. Very few of the fans actually had something good to say about Spieth. That’s vastly different from the reaction the Australian pro received. No wonder Lee is having a laugh about it over X.