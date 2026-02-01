LPGA Announces Bizarre Decision After Stopping Lydia Ko & Co. from Playing at Season-Opener Due to Unsafe Conditions

Where are Nelly Korda & Co.? The third round of the 2026 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. And everyone was excited to watch the former world #1, Korda, dominate the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club as she shot an 8-under 64 to take the lead. But the round was abruptly stopped due to windy, unplayable conditions. You would think the LPGA Tour would want to start the fourth round early to make up for it. But they had other plans.

As Beth Ann Nichols reported, “Celebrities are out here playing in freezing weather but play for LPGA players has been pushed back to noon. Not sure why the celebs are playing and the tour players aren’t.”

While Korda was done with her round, there were still a few pros who hadn’t completed 54 holes. Among them were Lydia Ko, Lottie Woad, & six other pros. All of them only had a few more holes to play. However, the LPGA Tour instead decided to get celebrities to play the first session in the morning instead.

Monday Q Info did reveal “Huh? Conditions are good enough for the celebs but not the players?” They also shared a picture of the course which showed the green to be in great condition.

But the LPGA Media had already released a statement giving an update about the conditions.

They tweeted, “Due to course conditions, we are currently reevaluating the golf course. Round 4 and the resumption of Round 3 for LPGA players, will at the earliest, start at 11:00am. Celebrities will continue as scheduled at 10:00am.”

Another tweet read, “The resumption of Round 3 and the start of Round 4 for LPGA players, will at the earliest, now start at 12 p.m.”

Interestingly, this was always a part of the plan for Championship Sunday of the 2026 HGV Tournament of Champions. In a statement released on the official LPGA Tour website on January 31, 2026, they confirmed, “Celebrities will be paired together in the first seven pairings off No. 10 and will only play 9 holes on Sunday at 10 a.m.”

The only thing that has changed is that the remainder of the third round will tee off at 11:00 A.M. That was not something that the event officials had anticipated.

That said, let’s review what has happened in the event so far.

Can Lydia Ko close in on Nelly Korda before the last round of the 2026 HGV Tournament of Champions?

The competition has been intense after 54 holes of action. Lydia Ko ended the second round at the top of the leaderboard. However, after playing 15 holes on Saturday, she has remained even on par and dropped to the third spot. The Hall of Famer is sitting at 8-under par.

Amy Yang managed to outscore her as her 3-under in 16 holes helped her jump up to second place. She has managed to score a 10-under par in 52 holes and is in a great position to compete for the title.

However, the toughest competition everyone will face on the field will be from Nelly Korda. The world #2 shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday. That helped her jump up to the first spot with a -13 on the leaderboard. She has completed her 54 holes and is 5 strokes clear of Ko. If the New Zealand veteran wants to make a comeback, then she will need to deliver a spectacular performance in the 21 holes that remain to overtake her rival.