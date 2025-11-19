LPGA Commissioner Under Fire for Ignoring Players’ Top Concern in 2026 Schedule Announcement

Craig Kessler has been busy lately. The LPGA Tour commissioner had some big moves to make after the recent backlash. Golf Channel’s broadcast for The Annika, driven by Gainbridge, was called rubbish as they cut it short in favor of the PGA Tour event. So Kessler got to work and struck a deal to get complete live coverage for LPGA Tour events in the future. And now, his team has made another big announcement.

However, he didn’t receive a favorable reaction from the community.

Claire Rogers just tweeted, “The 2026 @LPGA schedule is here!!” Along with the chronological schedule for next season in the attached video, they also included an animation of a globe. And the LPGA Tour’s design team showcased a model of an airplane bouncing off every venue the pros will be traveling to. As creative as the ideation was behind the design, it exposed a major flaw in the schedule. And the community pointed it out.

The video showed how hectic it would be for Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, & Co. to travel across the world to play each event.

Within the first few days after the season begins, the stars will travel across the world from Florida, U.S.A., to Pattaya, Thailand. After a short three-event swing in Asia, they will be back in California. At one point, they would also be bouncing from New Jersey to Ohio, then back to New Jersey. From there, they go to California before flying to Michigan, Minnesota, and then France.

It seemed that the schedule was not really well planned for the stars. Had the events been organized better, they would have saved a lot of time and stress from traveling.

And that’s what the community also had to say.

Netizens criticize Craig Kessler for the hectic LPGA Tour schedule

Presenting the LPGA Tour schedule in such a manner was probably not a great idea. And that made fans realize how hectic things will be for the stars in 2026. One of the fans wrote, “Good lord, lots of travel, but what great opportunities for them! But the travel between the Open and the Dow.. cross country, makes me tired just looking at it! Ah, youth. 😀.”

The pros will have to travel 2,310.6 miles to go from the Riviera Country Club to the Midland Country Club. It would have been understandable if it had been only one of the trips they had to make all season long. But this is the kind of distance they will need to travel to nearly every other event.

Add international tournaments, time difference, weather changes, and many other factors to it, and it might get a bit too overwhelming for the stars. So it’s understandable why another fan also wrote, “I’m exhausted 😩 just watching that.”

Then another noted, “This feels a lot better than last year’s where they were darting back and forth between NA and Asia.” Unlike the 2025 season, last year’s schedule was mainly packed with the Asian swing and the North American schedule. The LPGA Tour pros did visit Europe for the Women’s Open and Evian Amundi, but those also ended in a couple of weeks each. So, comparatively, this year’s schedule was well spread out across three continents.

Interestingly, this was not the only comment in favor of next season’s schedule. “Great visual. I would love to see this for LPGA vs PGA Tour. We know several of the top American Jr girl golfers that are older than Autumn and 1 thing that draws them away from wanting a professional career is the amount of back and forth travel from continent to continent.”

The LPGA Tour vs. PGA Tour event would be interesting to see. However, we would like to focus on their statement about American golfers not wanting to travel often. That has been a common trend not only among the junior golfers, but also among the top pros. Jessica Korda spoke about how exhausting it can get during her interview with Smylie Kaufman on The Smylie Show nearly a year ago.

“Lots of frequent flyer miles there. At least they get to see the world 🌎,” another fan exclaimed. We can’t exactly calculate the frequent flyer miles here, but the LPGA Tour stars will travel more than 79,634.8 miles in 2026 if they play every event. And we’ve not included some of the tournaments that don’t have the courses finalized yet. This is based on the distance between each course of the events. On average, the distance between each event is about 2,746 miles.

So, don’t be surprised if you see a burnout!