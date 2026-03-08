LPGA Legend Admits to Missing the ‘Spotlight’ After Motherhood Forced Her Away From Golf

If there was anyone who dominated women’s golf after Annika Sorenstam’s era just like her, it has to be Inbee Park. The South Korean pro was one of the most dominant forces on the LPGA Tour during her prime. But once she decided to stop her journey in pro golf, she never looked for the “spotlight” once again. That’s because another big role took over her life: motherhood.

In an interview during the 2026 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Park revealed that things were different when she was a pro golfer. “You are in the center of the spotlight. Now, I’m not in the center of the spotlight; my kids are. My priority has changed from just concentrating on myself to my kids.”

Park has two daughters with her husband, Ki-hyeop Nam. Her first daughter, Inseo, was born in April 2023. She gave birth to her second daughter, Yeonseo, in October 2024.

Her priorities certainly changed as soon as she must have learned that she is pregnant. She played her last LPGA Tour event in the first week of August 2022. That’s nearly eight months before Inseo was born. Judging by the timeline, the South Korean legend must have found out she was pregnant a month after she conceived. And she didn’t leave their side for a very long time after that.

She confessed, “I haven’t really left them behind and did anything for this long (2026 HSBS Women’s World Championship). I think the trip was like five days.” Park also added, “I never really left them behind for that long. I went out for dinner, lunch, or something. But I’ve never left them for five days.”

Being one of the three women to win the HSBC Women’s World Championship twice, Park was invited to the event as a special guest. She was there to talk to the young golfers and provide her valuable guidance and inspiration.

She may have given up her golf career during her prime. But looking at her commitment towards her children, she doesn’t seem to regret it. The fact that she is catching her first break from motherhood after April 2023 is both sweet and maybe also a little sad. But Park is not confused about how she feels being away from her daughters.

“At the same time, I really love this break of motherhood. Because you are in the center of the spotlight. Now, I’m not in the center of the spotlight; my kids are. I’m living the life for them pretty much.”

Giving up golf may have been difficult. But apart from this appearance, Park understands that her daughters will always have the spotlight. She has stepped away from the sport to focus on raising her children. Even if she decides to come back, it won’t be anytime soon, considering her youngest daughter’s age. Yeonseo is still only a year and a half old. By the time she is old enough for Park to consider a possible return, the LPGA Tour legend might be way past 45 years old.

That said, she still played her role as a role model for the young players at Tanjong Course pretty well. At least that’s what the eventual winner says.

Inbee Park inspired Hannah Green’s win in Singapore

Inbee Park’s goal for attending the 2026 HSBC Women’s World Championship was to inspire. And she ensured they all received the message after her shared some vital tips during the interview.

“I’d like them to play golf being in the nature and learn how to handle the nature with the game. Try to stay calm, try to not to get too mad, respect others, and be passionate about something. Trusting yourself to be disciplined (and patient)”

This was Park’s advice to the young LPGA Tour pros. She even gave Hannah Green some personal guidance regarding her game. On the Wednesday of the tournament week, Park told the Australian pro to stick to the process and have fun, as per the HSBC Golf website.

“That’s what I did,” Green said as she expressed her gratefulness towards Park for giving her advice.

The young Australian also ended up following the former South Korean pro’s footsteps. Green joined Park and Jin Young Ko as the third golfer in history to win the HSBC World Championship for the second time in her career. The 37-year-old certainly fulfilled her responsibility as a role model in the event effectively.