LPGA Legend Blames LIV Golf for Patrick Reed’s Sad Fate Despite His $1.5 Million Triumph

In a field that included Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, & Tyrrell Hatton, it was Patrick Reed who stood tall at Emirates Golf Club. With a four-stroke deficit, he claimed the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic and a $1,533,000 paycheck. However, LPGA Tour legend Laura Davies feels that he has lagged in one aspect despite his emphatic win in Dubai.

She joined the crew of Sky Sports for an interview to say, “He’s been on the LIV Tour for a few years, and people are starting to forget about him because he doesn’t play that much. But winning a big, prestigious event like this, he’s back in people’s consciousness.”

Davies believes that, being a part of the LIV Golf setup, Reed was exposed to very few international events from other Tours. His commitments were limited to the 13 tournaments he played within the PIF-funded promotion’s landscape and the 4 majors.

But that was not the case as Reed was actively involved in the DP World Tour and the Asian Tour as well. He played 14 European Tour events last year and finished in the top-three twice on two occasions. Even before that, the American pro was a frequent flyer to Europe. He has participated in at least six events every year since 2014.

Overall, Reed has played 121 tournaments on the continent since 2011. He has won on the DP World Tour four times, including the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. The 35-year-old has also always shown loyalty towards the European Tour by encouraging his peers to participate in it.

In fact, Reed has also gone against his fellow LIV Golf pros to show support for the European Tour. Let’s have a look at how he did that.

Patrick Reed’s strong connection with the DP World Tour

Patrick Reed has proven himself to be a true global ambassador with his recent statements. Notably, there has been strong resistance from Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton to pay the fines to play in Europe. The two are facing penalties worth about $7 million in total. And they have showcased no interest in paying them.

However, Reed has been actively encouraging his fellow LIV Golf pros to pay the penalties. He expressed how much fun he has been having playing on the DP World Tour. And he also stated that he doesn’t mind paying fines.

In fact, he offered an alternate solution for his fellow LIV Golf pros while speaking to the Bunkered, “Go ahead and win early and that will take care of [the fines].”

That’s what he ended up doing at the Emirates Golf Club. Unfortunately, Hatton wasn’t able to do that. Meanwhile, Rahm doesn’t have a membership anymore to get the opportunity.