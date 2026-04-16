LPGA Legend Uses Controversial Criteria for $3.5M Event as She Gives Golf Career Last Chance

In 2023, Michelle Wie West confirmed her retirement from professional golf. After a career riddled with injuries and the responsibility of motherhood keeping her busy, she finally hung up her boots and called it quits. However, recently she expressed her desire to return with plans to join the field at the Riviera Country Club. And now, the 36-year-old has committed to another LPGA Tour event.

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As confirmed by Jeff Eisenband, “At @MizuhoLPGA Media Day, tournament host @MichelleWieWest announces the 1st sponsor exemption for 2026 will be…Michelle Wie West. This will be her 1st @LPGA start since the 2023 @uswomensopen. She had already announced she will play in the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera.”

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As the host of the Mizuho Americas Open, West has the right to choose who gets an exemption in the event. And with the tournament being played a few weeks before the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open, it will be a great opportunity for her to get some field time. West has also claimed that this will be her last shot at golf with her U.S. Women’s Open eligibility window closing this year. So her participation in the $3.5 million event will be a part of that journey.

It’s worth noting that both venues are on the opposite side of the country. The Mountain Ridge Golf Course is on the East Coast in New Jersey. Riviera Golf Course is 2,790 miles away on the West Coast in California. So West might not get a fair assessment of the conditions in the region of the major.

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However, since she’s coming back to the golf course after three years, playing on familiar fairways will help. She has been visiting the Mountain Ridge to host the Mizuho Americas Open for the past three years. After watching three great players in Rose Zhang, Nelly Korda, and Jeeno Thitikul win the title there, she would be eager to test her swing in a competitive atmosphere at the venue herself. That would also give her enough practice to play in the majors.

That said, West has been keeping herself busy even when she was not playing professional golf. Let’s see how she has kept connected to the sport.

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Three years of Michelle Wie West’s retirement

Being one of the biggest names on the LPGA Tour during her prime, Michelle Wie West had many stories to share about her career. And reporters were willing to listen to what she had to say. She gave a number of interviews reflecting on her career and her regrets over her injuries.

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Wie West was also a part of a two-woman team with Hally Leadbetter, who hosted the Golf, Mostly podcast. The YouTube videos gained a lot of popularity and received love from the community.

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She has also joined as an expert panelist in a number of podcasts. West has been on the Fried Egg Golf channel, the Sky Sports golf podcast, and many more.

Even though she has retired, she has still been a huge part of the golf community. Hence, it has been easy for her to stay connected with the fans. So it won’t come as a surprise if her return to the golf course receives a great reception from everyone.