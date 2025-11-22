LPGA Pro Lets All Her Emotions Out After Setting Career Record at CME Group Tour Championship 2025

A flawless 10-under 62 with 10 birdies helped Gaby Lopez jump 28 spots up the leaderboard. Her position may change as the day progresses. But the record will still stay. That’s because she tied the course record on the Tiburón Gold Course. Lopez also recorded her personal best score. And she was thrilled about her achievement.

Sitting down for a press conference after her round, she was asked to share what’s going through her mind. Lopez told the reporters, “I don’t know. Golf is a crazy sport. You know, I think that I just got to give all the credit to my team. They have done an unbelievable work with me.”

Lopez has been a lot more consistent this year. And she rightfully gives her team credit for it. She has been finishing inside the top 10 more often. Overall, Lopez has been a lot more consistent this season.

She also reflected on how she missed the CME last year by half a point. So she’s incredibly “proud” that she’s still having “fun out there”. Her love for the game is still undeniable. Hence, she still contributes to the future of the LPGA Tour like she did a few weeks ago.

Speaking of finding her game, the reporter asked her what got her going in Florida this week. She replied, “The more you play it, I feel that you kind of feel more comfortable out there.”

After playing two rounds to score 2-under par, she must have finally gotten the hang of what the course is capable of. Lopez also stated, “I’m someone that likes to stick to my feelings on my swing, and I was just very present with that. I was just reminding myself of all that.”

It may have taken her 36 holes. But once Lopez understood how the course played, she was able to play it to her advantage. The weather must have also played a part in helping her get her game right. It played a bit cooler today than it was in the first couple of rounds. That may have helped her compose herself throughout the day.

But Gaby Lopez still has a tall mountain to climb if she wants to win the 2025 CME Group Tour Championship. And Jeeno Thitikul might be sitting at its peak.

How close can Gaby Lopez come to breaking her winless streak?

Gaby Lopez’s last LPGA Tour title win was the 2022 Dana Open. Since then, the closest she has come to winning was the solo third in The Annika last week. The 32-year-old is certainly in great form right now. But can she win at the Tiburon Golf Club?

Well, as things stand, Lopez is sitting at T9 on the leaderboard. Her efforts did push her to the top. But half the field still had to complete their round. And that included the strongest player on the field.

The defending champion, Jeeno Thitikul, is running away with the lead at the moment. After completing 13 holes, she’s at 20-under par. She’s 8 strokes ahead of Lopez and 4 strokes from the rest of the field.

Even if Gaby Lopez produces another round of 10-under 62, she will still be only 2 strokes ahead of Thitikul’s current score. So it will be difficult to imagine the Mexican pro taking the title home this year.

But a high-ranking finish should be enough to boost her confidence. Especially as she will get the time to reevaluate what she did right during the off season and come back stronger in 2026.