LPGA Sparks Heated Debate as $8M Major Is Relocated to PGA Tour Venue: 'Boring Golf Course'

By Molin Sheth

Jan 7, 2026

Link Copied!
LPGA Sparks Heated Debate as $8M Major Is Relocated to PGA Tour Venue: 'Boring Golf Course'

Jan 7, 2026

Imago

Imago

The LPGA Tour has made a major move this season. The Chevron Championship was played at the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at Carlton Woods last season. It went down to the wire in a five-way tie, which was eventually won by Mao Saigo. But the 2026 edition of the major might not be as exciting.

As confirmed by the official X handle of the Tour, the major has a new venue. They tweeted, “Chevron and the LPGA announce @Chevron_Golf will move to Houston’s Memorial Park Golf Course ⛳️.”

The Memorial Park Golf Course is the same venue that will also host the Texas Children’s Houston Open in the last week of March 2026. The 2026 Chevron Championship will be held at the same venue, only a month from the PGA Tour event.

Moving the event from Carlton Woods to Memorial Park didn’t please many in the golf community. Some also voiced their opinions about the same. However, there were a few who were fine with Craig Kessler & Co.’s decision to change the venue.

One of the fans complained, “Carlton woods was a much nicer course.” Most websites like Golf Course Gurus, Golf Digest, & others rank Carlton Woods higher than Memorial Park. So the fan’s comments are certainly justified.

Contradicting their opinion, another commented, “Great choice and cant wait! 🔥 #houstontx.” They probably enjoyed Min Woo Lee’s theatrics while beating Scottie Scheffler in the Texas Children’s Houston Open last season.

Someone also called it, “Such a boring golf course for a major, so many better options in houston.”

