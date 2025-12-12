LPGA Star Opens Up About 11-Month Sobriety Journey Amid Almost a Decade Long Winless Drought

For nearly a decade, Jenny Shin has been searching for a way back to the winner’s circle. Her latest strategy has nothing to do with her swing and everything to do with a personal commitment she made 11 months ago.

Shin hosted a Q&A with her fans on Instagram. And the first question she answered was from a fan asking her why she had stopped drinking. Her response was closely tied to her career.

The 33-year-old replied, “Typically, don’t drink during tournament weeks. It was more for off weeks. And I wanted to know if going completely sober for the entire season would help with my body. Any swelling, inflammation… Would it help if I drink alcohol? With all the international travels that we do, the jet lag… I just didn’t think it would help with recovery. So that’s how it started.”

It has been 11 months since Shin gave up alcohol. And in the last 11 months, she has rarely taken a wrong step on the fairway. She missed just three cuts all season long. The South Korean pro has consistently finished high on the table.

Quitting alcohol has certainly helped her refocus on her game. While a tournament win remains elusive, her newfound commitment to her health provides a stronger foundation for future success.’ This eliminates the repetition while retaining the core message.

Charley Hull also talked about such bad habits leading to added anxiety and diverting her focus recently. But she, too, has been able to turn things around for herself through hard work and determination. There’s no reason Jenny Shin can’t do the same.

Imago Source: Jenny Shin’s Instagram Story

Sobriety alone won’t help Jenny Shin win trophies. There are a few other things she will need to start working on if she wants to improve her chances of winning.

What else does Jenny Shin need to do to start winning besides giving up drinking?

2024 was also a good year for Jenny Shin. She had her ups and downs, but overall had a pretty good year for someone who didn’t win a title. However, upon closer examination of the statistics, we can see that she was actually performing better with the clubs last season.

Jenny Shin’s 2024 was one of the best on the Tour when it came to strokes gained on the green. She ranked 18th in 2024 with an average of 0.22. She also had an overall strokes gained average of 1.00, which was ranked 23rd in the Tour.

While her consistency tells one story, the data reveals a more complex picture. This season, despite her high finishes, her strokes gained average has been cut by more than half, from a strong 1.00 in 2024 to just 0.40. The primary culprit appears to be her approach game, as her average on the green plummeted to 0.07.

So, her life choices have improved her health, but Jenny Shin still has a lot of work to do on the fairway. And the only way she can overcome that is with practice. Now that she’s 11 months sober, she will hopefully have a clear plan on how to approach the next season. It won’t come as a surprise if her performance improves and she also ends up picking her first LPGA Tour title after a decade-long wait.