LPGA Takes Strict Caitlin Clark Decision to Avoid Repeat of Overcrowding Incident

The 2024 Annika driven by Gainbridge was one of the biggest events of the season. But it wasn’t Nelly Korda‘s win that was the most talked-about event of the tournament. WNBA star Caitlin Clark stole the spotlight after her appearance in the Pro-Am on Wednesday drew a huge crowd at the Pelican Golf Club and high TV ratings as well. Among the fans on the course were adults and children alike, who were in awe of her influence in women’s sport. But that made the fan interaction area quite chaotic.

However, this time around, the LPGA Tour has planned to ensure that doesn’t happen again. As Golfweek reporter, Beth Ann Nichols tweeted, “New autograph alley this year on 18 for kids only. Last year the crush of fans around the last green trying to get to Caitlin Clark had too many adults. The arch is low to the ground so adults will get the hint.”

Nichols confirmed that Clark’s younger fans will have a special access area to get her autographs. With a short barrier, they won’t have any trouble reaching for their favorite basketball star when trying to get her attention. Hopefully, the adults will also catch the hint that the section is intended for kids. In 2024, a lot of adult spectators, including professional autograph seekers, surrounded Clark. That made it extremely difficult and risky for young fans to gain access to her.

Caitlin Clark is an inspirational figure for young girls, but many of them who attended the event at the Pelican Golf Club missed out on getting her signature. When Clark was signing autographs on the final hole, the fans caused so much chaos that security had to step in to hold them back. Clips from the golf course were shared on social media, showcasing how the fans behaved to try and get her attention. Even Golf Digest’s Coleman Bentley pointed that out in an article.

With the course preparing for Caitlin Clark’s arrival, how is the WNBA star getting ready for her appearance in the Pro-AM event? Let’s take a look at what she has been doing recently.

Is Caitlin Clark ready to take on the fairway?

At first, it didn’t seem like she was ready, as Caitlin Clark skimmed a ball during a practice session at the Pelican Golf Club. But she soon dropped another ball on the spot in smooth transition like a pro and went about her merry way to rocket a drive on the fairway. Fans have already seen her practicing for the big day. She is paired with Nelly Korda & debutant Lauryn Nguyen.

As far as her kit goes, Clark is also ready to ‘Just Do It’. If you haven’t guessed it yet, she was spotted wearing her Nike gear at the LPGA Tour event a few hours ago. And fans couldn’t hold back as they were overwhelmed by the elite style she was sporting. It certainly seems like Caitlin Clark is ready for the Annika driven by Gainbridge. The only question that remains is: Are the fans ready for her?