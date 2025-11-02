Lydia Ko & Fans Show Support as LPGA Star Shares Gruesome Surgery Update Halting Career

Fans haven’t seen Wichanee Meechai on the course since the 2025 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. Even during her trip to Rogers, Arkansas, the LPGA Tour star was struggling to play as she withdrew from the $2 million tournament in the first round. Not that it had any effect on the result itself, as the event was eventually canceled. But her exit raised concerns of an injury. About 45 days after her withdrawal, Meechai finally revealed what she was suffering from, and it’s nothing short of gruesome.

The 32-year-old shared pictures of her recent journey away from the golf course. Apparently, she had surgery during this period and has been recovering from it ever since. As she wrote in her Instagram post, “I have been dealing with a lot of pain in my foot and ankle since July. After doing an MRI and scan, it was clear that a bone spur was causing a tear in my Achilles tendon on my right foot. I had surgery last Saturday and it went well. My time frame to return to competing on the LPGA is unclear, but I will do everything I can to be back competing at best mid-2026. Thank you, Team Cdr. Pornthep, family, and friends to help me get through this process. ❤️”

Meechai also revealed visuals from the procedure itself. And before the slideshow got to that point, she added a bit of a disclaimer stating, “Caution next picture may contain a little bit of scary stuff.” Then she showed the images taken by the medical professional of her ankle surgery. And to say that it was shocking and unpleasant would be an understatement.

Her update drew a lot of attention from the golf community, including some from her peers as well. Let’s see how Lydia Ko & Co. reacted to the glimpses from Wichanee Meechai’s recent hardships.

Lydia Ko & Co. left heartbroken by Wichanee Meechai’s struggles

The shocking visuals shared by Wichanee Meechai really got everyone worried. Fellow professional golfer & LPGA Tour star, Alexa Pano wrote, “love u jan get better soon ❤️.” She also got a response from Meechai, who wrote, “@alexampano thank you❤️❤️.” While the two may have a decade of age gap between them, they seem to share a good friendship off the course. However, there is not much information about their relationship outside the professional golf spectrum.

One of her followers wished her a “Speedy recovery!” while another wrote, “Get well soonnnnn ✌🏻✌🏻.” While the pictures she shared made it seem like she has come a long way on her road to recovery, it’s vital to take a lot of care of an ankle injury. The rehabilitation time for such a procedure is usually around 6-12 weeks. So fans might not see her play again until 2026.

Someone also said, “Hope recovery is going well. Let me know if you need random Willow pics to help. 😁” They have a service dog named Willow, and we can assume Meechai has received pictures of him in the past. It would certainly help brighten up her day when she’s feeling down, waiting to recover.

Speaking from experience, a fan wrote, “Listen to you PT! I hope you have a smooth recovery. Hugs from Texas!” Meechai had shared clips of her starting to walk again using crutches. She will probably start taking physical therapy soon on her road to recovery. It’s a vital process for a speedy recovery, so she should certainly take the follower’s advice seriously.

Other than that, Lydia Ko, Pajaree Anannarukarn, and Alison Lee also liked the post. With all the love and support, Wichanee Meechai will certainly have enough motivation to focus on her recovery and getting back to action soon.