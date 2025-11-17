Lydia Ko, Annika Sorenstam Rally Behind LPGA Pro After She Wins Prestigious Award

Would you believe us if we told you that this was Miyu Yamashita’s rookie season on the LPGA Tour? Yes, we’re talking about the same Japanese pro who finished at T5 in the 2022 TOTO Japan Classic. She’s also the same woman who finished T2 in the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Yet, she only received her official membership this season. And within her first year on Tour, she has already won two titles. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that she was honored with another award.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As confirmed by the LPGA Tour’s official Instagram account, “Miyu Yamashita is the 2025 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year ✨.” There were a few candidates who could have taken the title. But none outperformed Yamashita this season. Especially after everything she achieved in the last few months.

The 24-year-old absolutely annihilated the competition once she found her rhythm on the course. After a few high-ranked performances, she claimed her first title in the 2025 AIG Women’s Open in July. In a close contest with seasoned veteran Charley Hull, Yamashita came out on top in the last few holes to win her first title and major of her career. Her next victory came a few weeks ago, when she beat Hannah Green and Hye-Jin Choi in the playoffs to win the Maybank Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LPGA Tour (@lpga_tour) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

While her peers may not have been happy to lose titles to her, they were surely excited about Miyu Yamashita being awarded the 2025 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year award. Let’s see how they and the fans reacted to the post by the LPGA Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lydia Ko, Annika Sorenstam & Co. celebrate Miyu Yamashita’s big achievement

Having been beaten by Miyu Yamashita twice this year, her peers must have realized that the Japanese pro is certainly the next big thing on the LPGA Tour. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that Lydia Ko & Grace Kim liked the posts that celebrated her receiving the 2025 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year award,

Swedish legend, Annika Sorenstam, had more than a like to share, as she wrote, “Congratulations 👏.” She has been the biggest promoter of young talent in women’s golf. Sorenstam doesn’t shy away from showing support for young stars. She even went out of her way to give Lauryn Nguyen an exemption in The Annika driven by Gainbridge, last week. Sorenstam also stepped up to show support for Kai Trump when she was facing backlash for getting an LPGA Tour ticket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

One of Yamashita’s loyal fans wrote, “Congratulations Miyu… I followed you throughout the 4days at Maybank Championship and gave you a standing ovation when you put your birdie in the playoff after 2 suspended play due to lightning and rain.. You played fantastically well and consistent, hence you deserved this Title 👏🏻👏🏻.” The weather conditions at the Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club West Course were quite dire. As the fan mentioned, Yamashita did show incredible courage to come out on top in the end. It must have been one of the toughest battles of her short career so far.

Someone also said, “She deserves it❤️🙌.” Honestly, there is no other rookie who has performed better than the 24-year-old this season. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that she has received the award. As the fan stated, she completely deserves it.

Wishing her a great future, a golf fan also said, “Congratulations! Well deserved.👏👏👏 Best wishes for 2026.” After the season she has had, everyone would be rooting for Yamashita to win a lot more in 2026. It will be interesting to see if she is able to maintain her consistency and grab more titles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lastly, it seems that Miyu Yamashita has earned a lifelong fan, as someone commented, “Congratulations Yamashita 🎉 I’m always rooting for you!!” in Japanese. If she continues her winning streak in 2026 and beyond, then this will only be one of the many lifelong fans the Japanese professional golfer will have in her career. She only completed her rookie season on the LPGA Tour. Her journey has only just begun.