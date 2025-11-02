Lydia Ko Shares Strong Message With Fans After Another Failed Attempt at LPGA Win

It had been a while since Lydia Ko had played an LPGA Tour event. Yet, on her return, it looked like she never left. The 28-year-old was pushing hard to chase the top of the leaderboard at the Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club West Course. She nearly succeeded as she finished just two strokes under the champion at the end of the tournament. After the conclusion of the 2025 Maybank Championship, Ko was worn out, but still expressed her gratitude for the incredible support she received.

Sharing glimpses from the event, she shared a post on Instagram with a caption, “Malaysia was 🔥🥵 but regardless loved being back and thankful for all the support!” It did get quite hot in Kuala Lumpur over the last few days. The temperatures soared up to 96.8°F, and it was extremely humid. Ko & Co. were clearly seen struggling to complete their rounds as the grueling heat got to them.

Despite that, the 23-time LPGA Tour champion was excited to be back in action after nearly two months. She hadn’t played a single Tour event since the Kroger Queen City Championship back in mid-September 2025. As mentioned before, it never looked like she had left, as she got back into rhythm immediately. Ko had expressed how she was struggling to chase down the top of the leaderboard a few days ago. Yet, she was still able to finish at T9 comfortably in the end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lydia (보경) Ko (@lydsko)

Now that she is back on the golf course, when will fans get to see Lydia Ko play next? Let’s take a peek at her schedule as we come to the end of the 2025 LPGA Tour season.

When will Lydia Ko make her next LPGA Tour appearance?

After the conclusion of the Maybank Championship, there is only one more event left in the LPGA Tour’s Asian Swing. The pros will head to the Seta Golf Course to play the 2025 TOTO Japan Classic. However, Lydia Ko will not be a part of that field. Fans would have expected her to make the field for the Annika driven by Gainbridge at the Pelican as well. But shockingly, the New Zealander is still not confirmed to join Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson, & Co.

However, one event she will certainly play if she’s fit & healthy is the 2025 CME Group Tour Championship. According to the LPGA Tour website, she’s a part of the field already. And if everything goes well till then, fans will get to watch Lydia Ko play at the Tiburón Gold Course from November 20-23, 2025. Whether the three-week break will help her game or make it worse is yet to be seen. Until then, all we can do is wait for her to return once again.