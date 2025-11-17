Major Champion Given Another Chance at Golf Career After Facing LIV Golf Relegation

LIV Golf’s loss is DP World Tour’s gain. He turned pro in 1999 and has won 6 times on the PGA Tour. But 3 years ago, he moved to LIV Golf, having said goodbye to the PGA and DPWT Tours. Interestingly, he was also named Ryder Cup captain for the 2023 European squad, but the appointment was revoked later. Now that he is set to return to the European Tour next season, maybe he could get the chance again.

As per reports, the Swedish golfer is returning to the DP World Tour after being relegated from the LIV Golf League. He finished 49th in LIV standings and was first in the drop zone. Reportedly, he has paid off his outstanding fines, which totaled £1 million. Earlier this year, LIV informed the golfers that they would have to pay their own penalties.

His relegation was confirmed back in August, and he discussed what would come next in his career.

“Over the course of a career, you’re going to have good years, you’re going to have bad years,” Stenson told Bunkered in August. “It’s part of professional sports. You’re going to have disappointment. You’re going to have good times. On this end, I had the worst season out of the team, and I’m the one in the worst spot. You’ve just got to deal with it and move forward.”

Stenson finished with just 6.12 points to his name on LIV this season. His best finish was T12 in Adelaide, and his other decent finishes were T20, T25, and T22 in Korea, Dallas, and Indianapolis. Stenson’s worst finish of the season came in Hong Kong when he finished 50th.

Now, he isn’t eligible for the PGA Tour yet, but the question is, will he be able to return there in the future?

Will Henrik Stenson try to find a way to get his PGA Tour card again?

It has been some time since Henrik Stenson has had a good run on the DP World Tour as well. The 49-year-old is an 11-time European Tour champion himself. He also has a couple of consecutive DP World Tour Championship wins to his name. With such an impressive record and all his focus now solely on the DP World Tour, it won’t come as a surprise if Stenson tries to win his 12th DP World Tour title in the coming season.

However, as we have mentioned, he is 49 years old. So, by 2026, he will be eligible to play on the Champions Tour. So the relegation from LIV Golf might have been a blessing for him. After one last hurrah in the DP World Tour and spending a year away from LIV Golf, he will be eligible to play in the PGA Tour again. And he can also opt to join the Seniors Tour from 2027 onwards. That will be the perfect time for him to join his former rivals in a Tour where he will compete regularly again. That would probably be the realistic journey Henrik Stenson might plan for himself.