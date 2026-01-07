Major Shake-Up at PGA of America Months After Rory McIlroy Abuse Row at Ryder Cup

The PGA of America has seen a major change in its office. In December 2024, Derek Sprague was appointed as the new CEO of the PGA of America. He & his team were criticized for mishandling the Rory McIlroy & Team Europe abuse incident at Bethpage. Could this be a reason Sprague didn’t stay in the chair for nearly as long?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Just a year after his appointment, the PGA of America CEO has announced his resignation. As NUCLR GOLF tweeted, “🚨⛳️🇺🇸 #JUST IN: PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague has resigned. The PGA of America says they expect to name a new CEO in the weeks to follow.”

Sprague shared a statement explaining his exit: “At my daughter’s wedding last month in upstate New York, it became clear that my family needs me nearby to assist with the care of my mother and mother‑in‑law. Focusing on family has become my priority, and the best decision for me is to step away from my role as CEO and return home to be with them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Serving as CEO of the PGA of America over the past year has been an incredible honor, and I will always be grateful for the trust placed in me by the Board and thank them for their understanding. I also want to thank our staff for their tireless dedication. Their passion and commitment inspire me, and I know the Association will continue to thrive as it carries forward the proud mission of serving our members and growing the game.”

The PGA of America faced a lot of scrutiny during Sprague’s regime. Due to no fault of his own, they were in the spotlight after the Bethpage incident. Don Rea’s shocking statement about the abuse Team Europe & McIlroy faced caught a lot of attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CEO tried to repair the damage after he told Golfweek, “There’s no place for that at the Ryder Cup.” He also vowed to send “heartfelt apologies” to McIlroy & Erica Stoll on behalf of the PGA of America. Michael McEwan confirmed that he had followed through with that email as well.