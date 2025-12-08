Masters Champ Hits Roadblock as He Closes in on Feat Even Tiger Woods Couldn’t Achieve

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

With a fifth-place finish in the Crown Australian Open, Adam Scott has booked his ticket for the Royal Birkdale in 2026. And if he’s fit to play, then it will be his 26th appearance in The Open Championship. He has also qualified for the Masters Tournament already. However, he still needs to make the field for the U.S. Open.

That’s what Bob Harig pointed out: “He’s got some work to do for 100 in a row at US Open. He is hovering around 60 now which will be the cutoff in May and June. He could use a couple of good early-season results to make it easy. (USGA might also give him a special exemption). The Aussie Open result has him basically treading water.”

After the great finish in the Australian Open, Scott is hovering around 60th place on the OWGR table. That will be the cutline for pros to qualify automatically for the U.S. Open via their official rankings. If the Australian veteran can finish within the top 60 in the weeks leading up to it, then he won’t need any special qualification criteria to play in the major.

If he does manage to qualify for Shinnecock Hills, then it will be his 25th consecutive appearance in the U.S. Open. And he would be eager to play in the major, considering that’s where he delivered his best performance in 2025. Interestingly, Scott’s amazing run in the majors has seen him surpass Tiger Woods as well.

Even the big cat couldn’t maintain such a long streak in the U.S. Open. While he won the major thrice, his longest streak went on for 16 appearances from 1995 to 2010.

Coming back to making the cut for the majors in 2026, it won’t be an easy task for Adam Scott. Especially considering how things turned out for him in 2025.

Can Adam Scott avoid the mistakes of this season and turn things around in 2026?

2024 was an excellent season for Adam Scott. He got two runner-up finishes in the Genesis Scottish Open and the BMW Championship. That helped him end the season comfortably as the 18th-best golfer in the world. However, the Australian veteran couldn’t replicate the success this year.

Scott struggled to perform on the PGA Tour throughout the season. He only had three missed cuts, which is great. However, he couldn’t achieve a single top-10 finish throughout the season. He also dropped from 4th to 90th on the FedEx Cup leaderboard.

As far as his OWGR standings go, his ranking went from 18th at the beginning of the year to 62nd before the conclusion of the 2025 Crown Australian Open. He should finish inside the top-60 thanks to his fifth-place finish at Royal Melbourne. But it still won’t be enough to make up for all the momentum he has lost in 2025. If he wants to continue his majors streak, then Adam Scott will need to perform much better on the PGA Tour early next season than he did in 2025.