Masters Champion Secures Future With LIV Golf Amid Brooks Koepka Exit Rumors

Brooks Koepka‘s future after 2026 is still uncertain. His LIV Golf contract expires after the end of next season. However, as Scott O’Neil expressed, he might not re-sign with them beyond that. Rumors of him wanting a PGA Tour return have been running wild since then. But Sergio Garcia is certainly not going back to his former employer.

In fact, the Spanish veteran has just signed a mega deal with LIV Golf. As confirmed by Underdog Golf, “Sergio Garcia signs multi-year extension with LIV Golf.” Apart from the fact that it’s a multi-year contract, no other details are revealed as of yet.

Garcia was one of Greg Norman’s biggest signings in 2022. Having won the Masters Tournament once and being a regular in the Team Europe Ryder Cup squad, he brought a lot of prestige along with him. His experience in the game also added a lot of value to LIV Golf. Garcia was the ideal choice to lead a squad when he joined the PIF-funded league.

This is the third big value player that O’Neil has managed to retain. Dustin Johnson had already re-signed with them back in October 2025. Bryson DeChambeau also clarified his intent to stay with LIV Golf. With Garcia also back on the roster, the LIV Golf CEO will have the confidence to approach more players.

With O’Neil & Co. also formulating strategies to help LIV Golf gain OWGR status, they should be able to gain the trust of more talent. In fact, the LIV Golf CEO also stated that there is a chance they might gain the authorization before the 2026 season begins. If that happens, then every player in the league will get the opportunity to earn points from the first event of the season in February.