Masters Officials Confront Sergio Garcia for Vandalizing Augusta National Out of Frustration

Just moments ago, reports came in of Sergio Garcia‘s misconduct at Augusta National. He had just come off a bogey on Tea Olive. After hitting a poor drive into the woods on Pink Dogwood, the Spaniard lost his cool and threw a tantrum on the tee zone. And the course management has finally had a word with him about it.

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As reports reveal, “Geoff Yang, the chairman of the competition committee at The Masters, spoke to Sergio Garcia on the 4th tee and gave him a code of conduct warning after he smashed his driver and broke it on the second tee box.”

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Garcia has received a warning for the code of conduct at Augusta National. This might come as a surprise to many, as the Spaniard caused a lot of chaos on the par-5 second hole after mishitting his drive.

He ended up breaking the tee box, a water cooler, and his driver in frustration. It wasn’t even an isolated incident by Garcia. The Spanish veteran had broken his driver during the 2025 Open Championship as well. Back then, he was forced to play the final round of Royal Portrush without one.

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His actions had also left a number of fans infuriated. Comments ranged from calling him immature to a tool, and some even blamed LIV Golf for it.

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The response from the ANGC management is even more shocking, considering how strict they are against misconduct from the patrons. In the past, the club has also banned pro golfers for breaking the rules. So, to only give Garcia a warning for damaging the sacred course wouldn’t sit well with many.

Interestingly, a few other golfers have also received similar treatment for their misconduct in the majors.

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Pro golfers who threw tantrums during majors, just like Sergio Garcia

Over the last year, many top golfers have lost their cool on the golf course. Some of them even acted out in front of the crowd. But they didn’t face any tough consequences from the course officials.

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Rory McIlroy broke the tee box during the 2025 U.S. Open. Playing at the Oakmont Country Club, he got frustrated that his drive didn’t go where he had hoped for. So he just turned around and dug his driver into the tee box.

Scottie Scheffler was also seen damaging the fairway at Oakmont after his approach shot rolled away from the cup. Fans called him a thug and asked for a two-stroke penalty.

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However, only Wyndham Clark has been punished over the last few months for his misconduct. Interestingly, he was also the only one who didn’t act out in front of the fans. He broke a locker room door at Oakmont, away from the fans. But he received a lifetime ban from the course.