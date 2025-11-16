Matt Fitzpatrick Opens Up About His ‘Lowest’ Days After Redemptive $3M DP World Tour Win

October 2023 was the last time Matt Fitzpatrick achieved any success on the golf course. That year alone was quite a good one for the Englishman. Apart from the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Europe, he had also won the RBC Heritage back in the United States six months prior. But since then, the former major winner has only been a shadow of himself. That was until he triumphed over Rory McIlroy on the Earth Course.

Fitzpatrick had already talked about how McIlroy had inspired him after all that he had achieved in 2025. But it was his time to shine when they faced off in the playoffs in Dubai. After winning the 2025 DP World Tour Championship, he was asked to share his thoughts about believing in himself to make a comeback to grab the big win. And the Englishman had the perfect response.

Fitzpatrick told the reporters, “I’ve said this already, it was the lowest I’ve ever been out on the golf course, and the worst hole I played. Obviously, when that happens, you feel like things have to change. It’s easy to say now, the only way to go is up from there, but easier said than done. To end the year and win this tournament is very special, and I really want to make sure that I thoroughly enjoy it.”

As he expressed, coming back from a draught was not an easy task. Throughout 2024 and most of 2025, Fitzpatrick was struggling to get a positive result. It was only towards the end of this season that he started picking pace. His performance drastically improved during the 2025 Rocket Classic, and he also found consistency over the next few tournaments. From then until the next three PGA Tour events, Fitzpatrick finished within the top 10. That really helped boost his morale.

He carried that ahead with a series of top-10 finishes on the DP World Tour leading up to the Ryder Cup. It helped him perform better at Bethpage. Considered an underdog in the Team Europe squad, Fitzpatrick managed to secure 2.5 points out of the possible 4 for his team. He lost only one match in the tournament, despite the hostile environment in New York. He played a clinical role in helping the Europeans win an away Ryder Cup. Two months later, Fitzpatrick achieved a bit of individual glory for himself as he won his third DP World Tour Championship as well. The win also helped him earn a $3 million paycheck.

Now that the DP World Tour season is done and dusted, and Matt Fitzpatrick has come out victorious, he mentioned that he wants to really enjoy it. What might he do for the next couple of months until the next season begins? Let’s find out.

How does Matt Fitzpatrick plan to enjoy his time off from golf?

After breaking his winless streak, Matt Fitzpatrick will certainly have a lot to celebrate during the offseason. Typically, he and his wife, Katherine, tend to go to tropical locations for holidays during this period to catch a break after a grueling season. They have been in Florida, the Caribbean, and Baja California in the past. So it won’t come as a surprise if Matt and his wife, Katherine, share pictures from such locations on their Instagram after they complete their vacation.

Fitzpatrick is also known to focus on some light practice and working on his fitness and endurance during this period. With no tournaments to play, he is not concerned about getting his swing right. However, he does focus on staying fit and ensuring that he is ready to get back into action when the new season eventually begins. And unlike most pro golfers, his season will begin early with TGL as he will represent the New York Golf Club for season two of the league.