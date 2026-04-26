Matt Fitzpatrick Shares Touching Message for Brother After Scripting History at PGA Tour Team Event

Matt Fitzpatrick is pulling off a huge Big Brother move! No, he’s not doing something flashy on the golf course. Although his brother, Alex Fitzpatrick, would disagree with it. But the Englishman is on the verge of helping his young brother grab the biggest opportunity of his career. And he might do so while achieving an interesting feat for himself as well.

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As PGA Tour Communications revealed, “With a win, Matt Fitzpatrick would earn his fifth career PGA TOUR title and would become the first player in over two years to win in back-to-back events (Scottie Scheffler: 2024 Masters Tournament/2024 RBC Heritage). A victory would mark Alex Fitzpatrick’s first TOUR title and earn him a PGA TOUR card through 2028, along with exemptions into the next four Signature Events, 2026 PGA Championship and the 2027 PLAYERS Championship.”

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A win at TPC Louisiana would mean the world to Alex. If the Fitzpatrick brothers capture the 2026 Zurich Classic title, then the younger sibling would get a PGA Tour card for more than two years. Qualification in four Signature events, the PGA Championship, and the 2027 PLAYERS Championship is only a bonus.

Fitzpatrick also had a message for his brother in the post-round presser: “Yeah, he was brilliant today. He was faultless, truly.”

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The one-time major winner also added, “He played fantastic, and he played fantastic yesterday as well. He played brilliant golf both last two days. His game has really turned a corner these last few months, and I believe in him to continue that trend. He’s doing all the right things, and obviously it was nice for him to have such a big impact there on the back nine to continue what the front nine brought.”

The 31-year-old isn’t just motivating his brother here. Alex was brilliant in the third round. He scored seven birdies for their team, including three consecutive 1-unders in the last three holes of the day. The duo is currently sitting at -30 after scoring an emphatic 15-under 57 in the penultimate round. That was enough for them to end Saturday with a 4-stroke lead.

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As the report states, Fitzpatrick himself will make an interesting record. He beat Scottie Scheffler in the playoffs to win the RBC Heritage last week. If he also wins the TPC Louisiana event, then he will become the first player after the world #1 to win back-to-back PGA Tour events.

That said, the elder Fitzpatrick brother is not afraid to go into a challenge knowing how critical it is for their team. He has done so against two of the best golfers in the world recently.

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Matt Fitzpatrick knows how to get the job done

Playing in the 2025 DP World Tour Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick endured a difficult challenge against Rory McIlroy. The two Europeans stretched the season-ending event beyond limits as they ended 72-holes at 18-under par each.

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Going into the playoffs, Fitzpatrick was playing against someone who had won two sudden-death rounds in the season. McIlroy had captured the PLAYERS Championship and the Masters Tournament in playoffs earlier in the year. Yet, the Englishman wasn’t afraid to push him to his limits. And that paid off as Fitzpatrick won the 2025 DP World Tour Championship after just one playoff hole.

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He did the same thing against Scottie Scheffler last week. Battling for the 2026 RBC Heritage title against the world #1, Fitzpatrick was put in a very difficult position. The spectators were chanting “U-S-A! U-S-A!” throughout their sudden death contest. The European knew he didn’t have any support in the crowd besides his wife.

Yet, he didn’t let that bother him as he beat Scheffler in just one playoff hole. Fitzpatrick’s birdie was enough to silence the noise behind the ropes. And once he was done, he gestured at the crowd to say “I can’t hear you” while pressing on his ear. Just goes to show how he can remain calm in critical situations.

Going into the final round, that’s exactly what Alex Fitzpatrick will need from his brother. Being a one-time major winner, 2025 Ryder Cup champion with Team Europe, and the 2026 RBC Heritage title-holder from last week, Fitzpatrick has more than enough experience on the Tour to help his brother get into it. Alex also won the Hero Indian Open earlier in the year. We will have to see if the Fitzpatricks can get the job done on Sunday evening.