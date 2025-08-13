Max Homa Announces PGA Tour Comeback Amid Struggles After Welcoming Second Child

Max Homa‘s last bout on the PGA Tour ended much sooner than he had hoped for. Playing in the 2025 Wyndham Championship, he had the whole week until August 3 booked for the tournament. However, his trip to North Carolina ended much earlier as he crashed out of the second round after missing the cut. With that, Homa had ended the 2025 FedEx Cup season at 111th, not qualified for the playoffs.

That meant he had a long break to spend with his newborn baby, something that he had been struggling with recently. But with the second playoff beginning soon, the 34-year-old’s return to the PGA Tour has already been confirmed. As the FedEx Cup playoffs conclude, the PGA Tour pros will head to Napa Valley, California, for a short test before some of them start preparing for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

While Max might not be in contention for a spot in the Team U.S. squad, the Procore Championship’s Instagram page has confirmed that he will play in the tournament. Yes, Homa will be at Silverado Resort’s North Course to compete with Keegan Bradley & Co. as they push for one last title challenge before heading to Bethpage. He shared the same in his story as well.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that Homa has chosen to make his return in this event. He has achieved a lot of success in it in the past. Out of the 9 times he has played in it, the 34-year-old has won it twice and finished inside the top-10 two more times. While Homa might have missed the cut in the Procore Championship last year, his gradual progression over the last few events (ignoring the missed cut at Sedgefield) has shown that he is confident to get better results.

But what kind of a challenge will Homa face at Silverado Resort’s North Course? Let’s look at some of the players who are already committed and those who are expected to join the field.

Max Homa’s comeback may be thwarted by Ryder Cup rivalry

Max Homa was not the first golfer to commit to the 2025 Procore Championship. Just a few minutes ago, the tournament’s official Instagram page also confirmed the inclusion of Sahith Theegala on the field. However, it was the defending champion, Patton Kizzire, who was first announced by them six days before both Homa and Theegala’s confirmation. Around the same time, the tournament had also shared an interesting statement from Team U.S. captain Keegan Bradley.

He said, “The Procore Championship is an ideal setting to bring our team together.” This suggests that many of Team U.S.’s players will be on the field in California. There are chances of their European rivals also joining the field to test the competition before they finally face off at Bethpage a few weeks later. With such a packed field in play, Max Homa might face a tough challenge at Silverado Resort’s North Course. Hopefully, all the time off he got to spend with his second son, Austin, and the rest of his family, was refreshing enough to refocus and get back on track. Because he will need all the luck and skills he has in his bag to beat the field from September 11-14, 2025.