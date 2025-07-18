Max Homa Is ‘Really Happy’ Despite Not Qualifying for The Open for the First Time in Years

A T5 finish at the John Deere Classic, a world of criticism on social media, and a baby on the way! Max Homa is going through a roller-coaster ride at the moment. On top of it all, he isn’t playing at Royal Portrush. Missing a major you have been playing continuously since 2021, that too because of poor performances, which didn’t give him automatic qualification, stings. More so, if you end up messed up at the final stage qualifier, but Homa knows how to be positive.

In a presser following the first round at the Barracuda Championship, the 6-time PGA Tour champ was asked about his mental state right now. Homa was nothing but optimistic. “Yeah, feels good. Game feels a lot better the last — since about the Truist, I saw some better signs. Didn’t really put up any good results, but the game started to feel a lot better,” he shared with the media. While he may not have had many high-ranked finishes, his scores certainly suggest that he has played better since the Truist Championship.

He has played 7 tournaments since then, not including the Barracuda Championship. They have included 4 finishes of scores under par and just 1 missed cut. In the 10 tournaments Homa played before the Truist Championship, he had 3 under-par final scores and 5 missed cuts. The 34-year-old also withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open, which means that he only played the weekend rounds of 4 events from January to the first week of May, 2025. The numbers clearly show that Max has been able to get a more consistent result since the 2025 Truist Championship.

Speaking of missing the trip to Royal Portrush, Homa said honestly, “It’s hard because I’m not at The Open. Didn’t get to play the U.S. Open either. So it’s hard to kind of compartmentalize improvement without being, I guess, upset I’m not there.” Then came a ray of positivity. “But at the same time, if I just put it in a vacuum, I’m really happy where my game is right now,” he shared. Not qualifying for two consecutive majors may be upsetting, but missing The Open wouldn’t bother him as much if he wins in California.

He knows he played well at the John Deere Classic, but the loss in the final round after being T1 after 54 holes is hard. “I played great at the John Deere. I’ve been playing well at home. So I’m finally seeing some sustained good golf. Driving it a lot better. The rest of my game has felt pretty decent all year. Just been the driver and the 3-wood. So it’s been awesome the last two and a half weeks,” Homa shared. He is grateful to be playing at the alternate event, sharing pictures of himself practicing at the Tahoe Mountain Club.

While he may be finding his way back to form on the course, Max Homa also revealed what is keeping him distracted at the moment.

Max Homa has more than one reason to be happy

Max Homa and his wife, Lacey, have been married since November 2019. In October 2022, they introduced the world to their son, Cam, the newest member of the Homa family. During the interview for the Barracuda Championship, the 34-year-old gave another big update about his family. He revealed that he has been quite stressed on the course recently. And the reason behind that is that Lacey’s pregnancy is due.

Yes, the Homas are expecting their second baby. They had revealed that they were pregnant back in April 2025. Max also confirmed that Lacey is due in early August 2025. Which means, while she is in her last few days of pregnancy. This will be one of the last few events he plays before he takes a break to be with his family and take care of his wife and newborn baby.

For now, Homa has stepped back from X to be more positive in life. If this positivity will help him on the course as well, remains to be seen.