Max Homa Names & Shames Gambler Over $1900 Demand After His Narrow PGA Tour Defeat

Day 891 and Max Homa is still winless on the PGA Tour. The beloved star was 1 stroke off the top of the leaderboard after 54 holes. He was confident in his abilities and knew that he could break the cursed streak. Within the first 4 holes he played on Sunday, it seemed like Homa was determined to convert the opportunity into his 7th PGA Tour title at TPC Deere Run. He scored 3 birdies to take a 2-stroke lead against the field. But that’s when his downfall began.

Homa added three more bogeys and two birdies to his total to bring his score down to 16-under 268. He ended two strokes behind the champion, Brian Campbell. That left the fans frustrated with the Californian, and they bombarded him everywhere. A fan named Carl Watkins even sent him a Venmo request for the $1,900 bet that he placed on him to win the 2025 John Deere Classic. He also added a message saying, “Bc you can’t putt under pressure,” below it. And Homa had a befitting response to that.

The 6-time PGA Tour pro shared the request in his Instagram story with the caption, “Gamble like a big boy, Carl and take ur lumps like the rest of us.” Homa certainly gambled away a lot more than the $1900 that Watkins bet, as he lost $1,233,750 for finishing 5th. He shared the winnings with 5 other golfers, including Lucas Glover. Despite that, this was certainly one of the better performances from Homa this season. It was his first top-10 finish of 2025. Before this, the only time the Burbank local got a top-25 finish was the T12 in the Masters Tournament.

via Imago Source: Max Homa’s Instagram Story

Having said that, there is a reason fans placed their bets on Max Homa. It was because of his incredible display of strokeplay in the first three rounds. Let’s take a look back at how he performed in the 2025 John Deere Classic.

Max Homa’s performance review at the 2025 John Deere Classic

To kick things off, Max Homa had an absolutely outstanding first round, scoring an 8-under 63. He scored 9 birdies and a bogey to post the lowest first-round score of his career. He added a pair of 3-under 68s in the second and third rounds with just 3 more bogeys. Homa made the most errors in the final round, equalling the number of bogeys he scored in the previous 3 days to make it 6.

Although he was exceptional at finding greens in regulation, finishing only 2nd in the tournament. The 34-year-old was also great off the tee, ranking 6th in the strokes gained off it and 10th in the average driving distance. However, as the fan mentioned, Homa failed at putting from good positions. He missed easy putts on the 8th, 17th, and 18th holes, all of which were under 10 feet. Had Max Homa made them, then his winless streak would have ended on the 890th day. However, since he didn’t, then chances are that fans might not see him on the course again for some time. He is not in the field for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open and might miss qualifying for the Open Championship as well.